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Afghan, Malaysian PMs discuss situation between Kabul and Islamabad
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, in a telephone conversation initiated by Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, discussed regional developments, particularly the recent situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said in a statement that Hassan Akhund stated during the call that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s principled position is clear and that it believes in resolving issues through mutual understanding and cooperation.
Hassan Akhund added that during Eid al-Fitr, at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar, the Islamic Emirate demonstrated its goodwill by respecting a pause in defensive operations.
He stated that violence benefits no party and that actions that increase tensions should be avoided, emphasizing that wisdom and rationality must guide efforts to resolve problems.
He also expressed concern over rising regional tensions following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
The Malaysian Prime Minister also expressed concern about the regional situation and hoped that the temporary halt in hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan would continue, and that existing problems could be resolved through sincere negotiations and understanding.
He added that Malaysia aims to play a positive role in facilitating understanding between both parties.
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Turkey invites IEA’s commerce minister to Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met on Thursday with Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul. During the meeting, Ayyıldız invited the Minister of Industry and Commerce to participate in Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, the meeting also emphasized the economic, trade, and historical relations between Kabul and Ankara, as well as the export of Afghan goods to Turkey.
The two sides discussed increasing trade volume between the two countries, strengthening economic relations, facilitating and enhancing commercial activities, cooperation in road transport along various routes, activating the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and regional cooperation.
Azizi, while thanking Turkey for inviting the Islamic Emirate to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, introduced the Ministry’s technical team to ensure better coordination and planning.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an international conference held annually in Turkey, aimed at examining global challenges and finding joint solutions through dialogue and diplomacy. It hosts representatives from more than 100 countries, including presidents, leaders, high-ranking officials, international organizations, analysts, and media from various countries.
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Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri killed in airstrike, says Israel
Israel’s defence minister says that an Israeli air strike has killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy.
The killing was carried out “last night, in a precise and lethal operation” and targeted other “senior officers of the naval command”, said Israel Katz, in a video statement.
“The man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping was blown up and eliminated,” he claimed.
Since the start of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, Israel has announced the assassination of several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic ‘s powerful security chief, Ali Larijani.
Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi, reporting from Tehran, said there was no official Iranian confirmation yet of Tangsiri’s killing.
“But if it’s true it’s going to be another major blow for a country that has already experienced a lot of military commanders being killed” since the war began, he said.
The head of the Basij paramilitary forces, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib were also assassinated in Israeli attacks.
Moreover, in recent days, Israeli forces have carried out several strikes targeting the naval assets of Iran.
Last week, Israeli airstrikes hit several Iranian naval ships in the Caspian Sea, including ones equipped with missile systems, support vessels, and patrol craft.
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Tajikistan shifts stance on Afghanistan amid rising border tensions
Earlier this month, Tajik lawmakers approved a $57 million deal for China to finance and build nine new border posts, underscoring Beijing’s expanding role in regional security.
A surge in violence along the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border is prompting Tajikistan to recalibrate its policy toward Afghanistan, combining tighter security measures with cautious diplomatic engagement.
Earlier this month, Tajik lawmakers approved a $57 million deal for China to finance and build nine new border posts, underscoring Beijing’s expanding role in regional security.
The move follows a series of deadly incidents, including attacks that killed five Chinese nationals and clashes with smugglers that left several Afghan civilians and Tajik guards dead.
The violence reflects growing instability along the rugged frontier, much of it tracing the Panj River, with armed incidents rising sharply and drug seizures increasing significantly, according to Tajik authorities.
Alongside bolstering border infrastructure, Dushanbe is stepping up engagement with the Islamic Emirate. Recent months have seen unprecedented high-level contacts, including calls and meetings between Amir Khan Muttaqi and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, as well as talks with Tajik envoy Sadi Sharifi.
Once a staunch critic of the Islamic Emirate, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon’s government is gradually adopting a more pragmatic approach. Since the reopening of border markets in 2023, trade and security contacts have quietly expanded, with officials now openly acknowledging cooperation on energy and border security.
Analysts say the shift reflects a mix of rising security threats, regional pressure from partners like China and Russia, and the reality that the Islamic Emirate remain firmly in control in Kabul. While China funds infrastructure and Russia continues to support military training, experts describe the arrangement as a “division of labor” rather than a shift in regional influence.
Despite lingering concerns, observers note a clear warming in ties between Dushanbe and Kabul, driven as much by necessity as by strategy.
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Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
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