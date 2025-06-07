Afghan minister thanks Pakistan for reducing deportations of refugees

Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said on Saturday that the mistreatment and forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has decreased, expressing gratitude to Islamabad.

Speaking at the Eid prayer ceremony, the official said that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to welcome returning migrants and that special committees have been established in all provinces to address their needs.

He emphasized that the international community and aid organizations must refrain from politicizing humanitarian assistance and should cooperate more in providing shelter and basic services to returnees.

The acting minister also stated during the ceremony that assisting refugees and returnees is a religious and national responsibility for all Afghan citizens. He urged people to share their Eid happiness with the newly returned migrants.

The remarks come amid rising concerns in recent months about the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.