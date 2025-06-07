Uzbekistan sends aid to Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Mullah Hasan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, emphasized the strengthening of the Islamic system during the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony held today (Saturday) at the Arg. He called on all Afghans residing abroad to return to their homeland.

He reminded that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a general amnesty and assured that no one inside the country will harm those returning.

The Prime Minister added that security and the Sharia system are great blessings from Allah that must be valued. He urged scholars to support and defend the Islamic system and advised all people to show kindness and help to needy families, relatives, and neighbors during the Eid days.

Mullah Hasan Akhund warned the media against downplaying the achievements of the Islamic system and making unfair judgments, emphasizing that the light of the Islamic system must not be extinguished.

He stated that despite existing challenges, everyone must remain vigilant, and scholars and all Afghans should not give enemies the opportunity to weaken the foundations of the Islamic system.

The Prime Minister also reminded youth and drivers to exercise caution while driving during Eid and other days to ensure the safety of themselves and others.