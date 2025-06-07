Connect with us

Uzbekistan sends aid to Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

2 hours ago

Uzbek media have reported that Uzbekistan has sent 183 tons of food aid to Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The aid consignment includes flour, rice, sugar, pasta, confectionery, vegetable oil, instant food, red beans, and mung beans.

A handover ceremony was held in Hairatan, Balkh Province, attended by Uzbekistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, the Governor of Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya Region, and the Deputy Governor of Balkh.

This consignment is part of a broader series of humanitarian efforts by Uzbekistan in support of Afghanistan.

 
 
Prime Minister emphasizes strengthening Islamic system, calls on Afghans abroad to return

4 minutes ago

June 7, 2025

Mullah Hasan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, emphasized the strengthening of the Islamic system during the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony held today (Saturday) at the Arg. He called on all Afghans residing abroad to return to their homeland.

He reminded that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a general amnesty and assured that no one inside the country will harm those returning.

The Prime Minister added that security and the Sharia system are great blessings from Allah that must be valued. He urged scholars to support and defend the Islamic system and advised all people to show kindness and help to needy families, relatives, and neighbors during the Eid days.

Mullah Hasan Akhund warned the media against downplaying the achievements of the Islamic system and making unfair judgments, emphasizing that the light of the Islamic system must not be extinguished.

He stated that despite existing challenges, everyone must remain vigilant, and scholars and all Afghans should not give enemies the opportunity to weaken the foundations of the Islamic system.

The Prime Minister also reminded youth and drivers to exercise caution while driving during Eid and other days to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Afghan minister thanks Pakistan for reducing deportations of refugees

44 minutes ago

June 7, 2025

Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said on Saturday that the mistreatment and forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has decreased, expressing gratitude to Islamabad.

Speaking at the Eid prayer ceremony, the official said that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to welcome returning migrants and that special committees have been established in all provinces to address their needs.

He emphasized that the international community and aid organizations must refrain from politicizing humanitarian assistance and should cooperate more in providing shelter and basic services to returnees.

The acting minister also stated during the ceremony that assisting refugees and returnees is a religious and national responsibility for all Afghan citizens. He urged people to share their Eid happiness with the newly returned migrants.

The remarks come amid rising concerns in recent months about the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

 

Over 200 prisoners freed from Herat prison on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

16 hours ago

June 6, 2025

Officials at the central prison in Herat province say that 221 inmates, including 23 women, have been released based on a decree issued by the leader of the Islamic Emirate on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Sharafuddin Mukhlis, head of Herat Prison, told Bakhtar News Agency that these individuals had been incarcerated for committing various crimes.

According to Mukhlis, during their time in prison, the released inmates received various technical and vocational training, and are now capable of contributing to society as productive and constructive individuals.

Meanwhile, several of the released prisoners expressed happiness over the Islamic Emirate’s amnesty decree and pledged to abide by the law and lead a lawful, healthy life going forward.

According to statistics, around 2,700 individuals are currently imprisoned in Herat Central Prison, nearly 300 of whom are women.

