Afghan, Pakistani border officials meet in Torkham over movement of people
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Afghan and Pakistani border officials have met in Torkham to address problems related to the movement of people.
During the meeting, Torkham Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Hekmat urged the Pakistani delegation to pay greater attention to the problem faced by passengers and patients.
Bakht Jamal Gohar, border head of the Nangarhar refugees department, also spoke about the problems of migrants and their rights in the light of Islam and international laws.
He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and good neighbourliness.
Police: 22 rockets explode in a house in Balkh
Balkh police said 22 rockets exploded in a residential house in the northern Afghan province on Friday.
The incident occurred in Bist Pikal village in Chaharbulak district when a gas cylinder caught fire, Balkh police said in a statement.
According to the statement, the ammunition was illegally stored in the house.
The statement added that the incident did not cause any casualties but caused huge financial losses.
US senator blocks promotion of general involved in Afghanistan withdrawal
A Republican US senator has reportedly blocked the promotion of the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.
Christopher Donahue, 55, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the US army in Europe.
However, the Guardian reported on Friday that his name was not on the list of 1,000 people whose promotions were approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee.
According to the report, Senator Markwayne Mullin has blocked Donahue’s promotion at the request of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.
The move comes amid separate reports that the incoming Trump administration is considering courts martial, for offenses including treason, for officers involved in the evacuation.
Iran’s envoy meets UNAMA deputy, stresses cooperation with Afghanistan
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's ambassador and special representative for Afghanistan met late Thursday with Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA’s deputy special political envoy for Kabul and they stressed the increase of cooperation with Afghanistan, the embassy said in a statement.
In this meeting, Qomi told Gagnon that Iran would support any initiative taken by the international community for Afghanistan.
In the meeting of Georgette Gagnon with Mr. Kazemi, the issue of narcotics and the presence of the private sector in Afghanistan were discussed, and Iran supports any constructive initiative of the international community for Afghanistan,” according to the statement.
Experts, meanwhile, believe the solutions of the United Nations to cooperate with Afghanistan's neighboring countries in consolidating stability and security can solve key issues such as terrorism and immigration.
Some experts consider strengthening Iran's partnership and cooperation with the UN for greater stability in Afghanistan is important and necessary.
However, Iran has not yet recognized the caretaker government of Afghanistan and has repeatedly emphasized the establishment of a comprehensive government in the country.
Over the past three years, Iran has established good relations with the Islamic Emirate, and trade between the two countries has increased.
Meanwhile, Tehran has previously opposed the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan by the United Nations.
