Afghan, Pakistani border officials meet in Torkham over movement of people

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Afghan and Pakistani border officials have met in Torkham to address problems related to the movement of people.

During the meeting, Torkham Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Hekmat urged the Pakistani delegation to pay greater attention to the problem faced by passengers and patients.

Bakht Jamal Gohar, border head of the Nangarhar refugees department, also spoke about the problems of migrants and their rights in the light of Islam and international laws.

He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and good neighbourliness.