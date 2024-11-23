Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that the country’s deteriorating security situation is directly linked to Afghanistan.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday in Islamabad, Asif pointed to the escalation of recent security incidents in different regions of Pakistan and added that the cross-border threat against Pakistan has escalated.

Condemning the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, he has claimed that Pakistan's security concerns originate from Afghanistan.

“We stand against terrorism with all our strength. They now carry out their attacks on a daily basis. These invaders enter our soil from outside, they are brought and sheltered in Pakistan. Terrorists are smuggled in from Afghanistan and they are given shelter. They attack our people, both women and children, from the same houses,” said Asif.

The government of Pakistan claims that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan "TTP" is funded and supported in Afghanistan and asked the Islamic Emirate to hand over the leaders of TTP to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has always rejected such claims and considers Pakistan's security crisis to be the result of the country's weak internal management.

IEA still does not consider the issue of the Pakistani Taliban as a new issue and stressed that this group has been active in Pakistan for many years.