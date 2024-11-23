Connect with us

Latest News

China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Political Deputy of Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Saturday met with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and the Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing to Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.

At the meeting, Xiaoyong affirmed China’s support for Afghanistan’s position in international forums and expressed China’s readiness to further expand and solidify its relations with Afghanistan.

He underscored China’s ongoing efforts to fortify Afghanistan’s economy, enhance bilateral relations, and deepen cooperation.

Xiaoyong commended Afghanistan’s progress over the past three years and stressed the significance of fostering improved relations and mutual understanding among Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.

He reiterated China’s respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, cultural values and sovereignty, highlighting China’s commitment to contributing to Afghanistan’s economic advancement through increased investment initiatives.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kabir conveyed his gratitude to Xiaoyong, acknowledging the strong bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, which continue to grow.

He assured that the Islamic Emirate has consistently guaranteed its neighbors and the international community that Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and has upheld this assurance over the past three years.

He further noted that Afghanistan is transitioning from a prolonged period of conflict and is prioritizing the revitalization of its national economy and the expansion of regional cooperation.

Kabir underscored the critical importance of regional collaboration for achieving stability in the region and affirmed Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts toward attaining economic stability.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

China ‘key and partner neighbor’ for people of Afghanistan: Yaqoob Mujahid

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 23, 2024

By

Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid in a meeting with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and Zhao Xing, the country's ambassador to Kabul, said that Beijing is a “partner and important neighbor" for the people of Afghanistan, the ministry said a statement.

The statement stated that the two sides discussed economic cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, borders, investments and other issues.

Yaqoob Mujahid also stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Defense to cooperate in common areas with China.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 23, 2024

By

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that the country’s deteriorating security situation is directly linked to Afghanistan.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday in Islamabad, Asif pointed to the escalation of recent security incidents in different regions of Pakistan and added that the cross-border threat against Pakistan has escalated.

Condemning the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, he has claimed that Pakistan's security concerns originate from Afghanistan.

“We stand against terrorism with all our strength. They now carry out their attacks on a daily basis. These invaders enter our soil from outside, they are brought and sheltered in Pakistan. Terrorists are smuggled in from Afghanistan and they are given shelter. They attack our people, both women and children, from the same houses,” said Asif.

The government of Pakistan claims that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan "TTP" is funded and supported in Afghanistan and asked the Islamic Emirate to hand over the leaders of TTP to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has always rejected such claims and considers Pakistan's security crisis to be the result of the country's weak internal management.

IEA still does not consider the issue of the Pakistani Taliban as a new issue and stressed that this group has been active in Pakistan for many years.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan, Pakistani border officials meet in Torkham over movement of people

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 23, 2024

By

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Afghan and Pakistani border officials have met in Torkham to address problems related to the movement of people.

During the meeting, Torkham Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Hekmat urged the Pakistani delegation to pay greater attention to the problem faced by passengers and patients.

Bakht Jamal Gohar, border head of the Nangarhar refugees department, also spoke about the problems of migrants and their rights in the light of Islam and international laws.

He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and good neighbourliness.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!