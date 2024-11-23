Latest News
China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan
The Political Deputy of Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Saturday met with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and the Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing to Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
At the meeting, Xiaoyong affirmed China’s support for Afghanistan’s position in international forums and expressed China’s readiness to further expand and solidify its relations with Afghanistan.
He underscored China’s ongoing efforts to fortify Afghanistan’s economy, enhance bilateral relations, and deepen cooperation.
Xiaoyong commended Afghanistan’s progress over the past three years and stressed the significance of fostering improved relations and mutual understanding among Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.
He reiterated China’s respect for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, cultural values and sovereignty, highlighting China’s commitment to contributing to Afghanistan’s economic advancement through increased investment initiatives.
Meanwhile, Abdul Kabir conveyed his gratitude to Xiaoyong, acknowledging the strong bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, which continue to grow.
He assured that the Islamic Emirate has consistently guaranteed its neighbors and the international community that Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and has upheld this assurance over the past three years.
He further noted that Afghanistan is transitioning from a prolonged period of conflict and is prioritizing the revitalization of its national economy and the expansion of regional cooperation.
Kabir underscored the critical importance of regional collaboration for achieving stability in the region and affirmed Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts toward attaining economic stability.
Latest News
China ‘key and partner neighbor’ for people of Afghanistan: Yaqoob Mujahid
Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid in a meeting with China’s special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and Zhao Xing, the country's ambassador to Kabul, said that Beijing is a “partner and important neighbor" for the people of Afghanistan, the ministry said a statement.
The statement stated that the two sides discussed economic cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, borders, investments and other issues.
Yaqoob Mujahid also stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Defense to cooperate in common areas with China.
Latest News
Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that the country’s deteriorating security situation is directly linked to Afghanistan.
Speaking in a press conference on Friday in Islamabad, Asif pointed to the escalation of recent security incidents in different regions of Pakistan and added that the cross-border threat against Pakistan has escalated.
Condemning the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, he has claimed that Pakistan's security concerns originate from Afghanistan.
“We stand against terrorism with all our strength. They now carry out their attacks on a daily basis. These invaders enter our soil from outside, they are brought and sheltered in Pakistan. Terrorists are smuggled in from Afghanistan and they are given shelter. They attack our people, both women and children, from the same houses,” said Asif.
The government of Pakistan claims that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan "TTP" is funded and supported in Afghanistan and asked the Islamic Emirate to hand over the leaders of TTP to Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has always rejected such claims and considers Pakistan's security crisis to be the result of the country's weak internal management.
IEA still does not consider the issue of the Pakistani Taliban as a new issue and stressed that this group has been active in Pakistan for many years.
Latest News
Afghan, Pakistani border officials meet in Torkham over movement of people
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Afghan and Pakistani border officials have met in Torkham to address problems related to the movement of people.
During the meeting, Torkham Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Hekmat urged the Pakistani delegation to pay greater attention to the problem faced by passengers and patients.
Bakht Jamal Gohar, border head of the Nangarhar refugees department, also spoke about the problems of migrants and their rights in the light of Islam and international laws.
He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and good neighbourliness.
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
China ‘key and partner neighbor’ for people of Afghanistan: Yaqoob Mujahid
China’s envoy says Beijing eager to solidify relations with Afghanistan
Khawaja Asif links Pakistan’s security crisis to Afghanistan
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Saar: Pakistan defense minister’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Australia pays compensation to victims of war crimes in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly
-
World4 days ago
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official says
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU marks International Children’s Day, says it supports Afghan children
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani
-
World4 days ago
Putin issues warning to US with new nuclear doctrine
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA implements ‘significant reforms’ in Afghanistan’s education curriculum
-
Health4 days ago
Muttaqi appeals to WHO to help strengthen Afghanistan’s health sector
-
World2 days ago
US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire