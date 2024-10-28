Sport
Afghanistan A makes history; claims Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title 2024
Following a remarkable semi-final win against India A, Afghanistan’s bowlers once again played a crucial role in securing the title
Afghanistan A made history on Sunday night in Oman when the team bagged their maiden Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title after beating Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets.
The final held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat not only marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan A but also highlighted their bowling prowess throughout the tournament.
Following a remarkable semi-final win against India A, Afghanistan’s bowlers once again played a crucial role in securing the title.
Afghanistan A’s bowling attack established dominance from the outset of the final match.
Sri Lanka A faced immense pressure and struggled to form stable partnerships as they attempted to build their innings.
Sahan Arachchige emerged as the lone warrior for Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs off 47 balls.
However, his efforts were not enough to propel his team to a competitive total, as Afghanistan’s bowlers stifled their scoring opportunities effectively.
Bilal Sami delivered an outstanding performance, taking 3 wickets for just 22 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar maintained an impressive economy rate with figures of 2 for 14.
The pitch at Al Amerat proved challenging for both teams, contributing to the low scores.
Sri Lanka A managed to post only 133 runs, a total that would require exceptional bowling to defend.
Afghanistan A’s innings began with an unexpected twist when opener Zubaid Akbari was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball.
This early setback could have derailed their chase; however, Sediqullah Atal showcased remarkable composure at the crease. His steady knock of 55 runs off 55 balls provided much-needed stability and allowed Afghanistan to recover from the initial shock.
Despite losing Akbari early, Atal’s resilience and tactical approach helped Afghanistan navigate through difficult phases of their innings.
The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to capitalize on their early success, managing only three dismissals throughout Afghanistan’s innings.
As Afghanistan approached the target, Mohammad Ishfaq stepped up to guide his team home with a calm finish.
His controlled batting ensured that Afghanistan reached their target with 11 balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory.
The combination of Atal’s anchoring innings and Ishfaq’s composed finish underscored the depth and talent within Afghanistan’s batting lineup.
Significance of the victory
Cricket Times reports that this triumph is monumental for Afghanistan A as it underscores the burgeoning talent within their ranks.
The team’s balanced approach - marked by exceptional bowling and resilient batting - demonstrates significant growth on the international stage.
The performances of players like Sami and Ghazanfar were pivotal not just in this match but throughout the tournament, showcasing their potential to impact senior cricket in the future.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 3-2 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan have qualified for the 2025 AFC U7 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia in April next year.
Afghanistan U17 national football team defeated Bangladesh 3-2 in their final match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Sunday to end their campaign undefeated.
Afghanistan’s goals were scored by Yasir Safi, Milad Noori and Arash Ahmadi.
It was the fourth and last game of Afghanistan in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Afghanistan U17 had previously beaten the Philippines, Macau, and hosts Cambodia.
Afghanistan have qualified for the 2025 AFC U7 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia in April next year.
Afghanistan A to face Sri Lanka A in maiden T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup final
Friday’s thrilling victory over India A has set the stage for what will no doubt be an exciting showdown on Sunday
Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka A on Sunday evening, October 27, in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
This comes after Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs in the second semi-final of the championships on Friday.
On Sunday morning, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wished the team well and said in a post on X: “#AfghanAbdalyan are set to play their first-ever ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup Grand Finale as they take on Sri Lanka A in an epic showdown tonight.
“Go well and bring it home, Abdalyano!,” the board said.
Friday’s thrilling victory over India A has set the stage for what will no doubt be an exciting showdown on Sunday.
Powered by an impressive 83 off 52 balls from Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan A posted a formidable total of 206/4 against India A.
Zubaid Akbari (64 off 41) and Karim Janat (41 off 20) added further firepower, setting a challenging target for India A.
India A’s chase began with promise but stumbled as Afghanistan’s bowlers held their nerve.
Ramandeep Singh top-scored with a rapid 64 off 34 balls, keeping India in the hunt until the final overs.
Ayush Badoni (31 off 24) and Nishant Sindhu (23 off 13) provided valuable contributions, but Afghanistan A’s disciplined bowling, especially from AM Ghazanfar (2/14) and Abdul Rahman (2/32), restricted India A to 186/7 in 20 overs.
Afghanistan A has meanwhile had a number of standout players, including Sediqullah Atal who has posted a whopping 313 runs in this tournament.
Standing at number 1 for the most runs, fellow player Zubairullah Akbari is at number 3 with his total of 137 runs. Second on the board is Babar Hayat from Hong Kong with 162 runs.
Sunday’s match will get underway at 6pm local time.
Afghanistan A beat India A to reach final of Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Atal made 83 runs off 52 balls, while Akbari scored 64 off 41.
Afghanistan A defeated India A by 20 runs on Friday to advance to the final of ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.
Electing to bat first, Afghanistan A rode on half-centuries by Zubaid Akbari and Sediqullah Atal to post a massive 206/4 on the board, the highest total in the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup edition.
Atal made 83 runs off 52 balls, while Akbari scored 64 off 41.
Karim Janat contributed 41 off 20, and Afghanistan A’s innings eventually ended at 206/4 in the 20 overs.
Needing a blistering start in order to chase down the big score, India A were dealt a double blow by Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, who removed both Indian openers - Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh - in his first two overs.
Abdul Rahman also accounted for Indian captain Tilak Varma in the final over of powerplay as India were left reeling at 48/3 after six overs.
Ayush Badoni and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship but the duo’s partnership added only 32 more to the board before Wadhera was run out.
Badoni, too, had to walk back just after helping India reach the 100-run mark.
Just when it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Afghanistan would wrap up the affair, in stepped Ramandeep Singh. Batting on five off seven when Badoni departed, Ramandeep took up the responsibility of keeping India in the contest and reached his half-century in just 26 balls.
He had good company from Nishant Sindhu, who scored a quickfire 23 off 13, before being run out.
Despite Ramandeep’s fortitude, though, India were still left with a tall yet doable task and needed to get 38 off the final two overs. However, a miserly penultimate over by Janat, which yielded just eight, gave Abdul Rahman 30 to defend off the last over.
Ramandeep managed two boundaries in the final over before being dismissed off the very last delivery. India’s chase stopped 20 short of the Afghan total.
The result means Afghanistan A have reached the final of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup for the first time and will play Sri Lanka A, two-time champions, in the final. Sri Lanka A beat Pakistan A in the other semi-final clash earlier in the day.
The final will be played on Sunday.
