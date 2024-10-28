Afghanistan A makes history; claims Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title 2024

Afghanistan A made history on Sunday night in Oman when the team bagged their maiden Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title after beating Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets.

The final held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat not only marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan A but also highlighted their bowling prowess throughout the tournament.

Following a remarkable semi-final win against India A, Afghanistan’s bowlers once again played a crucial role in securing the title.

Afghanistan A’s bowling attack established dominance from the outset of the final match.

Sri Lanka A faced immense pressure and struggled to form stable partnerships as they attempted to build their innings.

Sahan Arachchige emerged as the lone warrior for Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs off 47 balls.

However, his efforts were not enough to propel his team to a competitive total, as Afghanistan’s bowlers stifled their scoring opportunities effectively.

Bilal Sami delivered an outstanding performance, taking 3 wickets for just 22 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar maintained an impressive economy rate with figures of 2 for 14.

The pitch at Al Amerat proved challenging for both teams, contributing to the low scores.

Sri Lanka A managed to post only 133 runs, a total that would require exceptional bowling to defend.

Afghanistan A’s innings began with an unexpected twist when opener Zubaid Akbari was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball.

This early setback could have derailed their chase; however, Sediqullah Atal showcased remarkable composure at the crease. His steady knock of 55 runs off 55 balls provided much-needed stability and allowed Afghanistan to recover from the initial shock.

Despite losing Akbari early, Atal’s resilience and tactical approach helped Afghanistan navigate through difficult phases of their innings.

The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to capitalize on their early success, managing only three dismissals throughout Afghanistan’s innings.

As Afghanistan approached the target, Mohammad Ishfaq stepped up to guide his team home with a calm finish.

His controlled batting ensured that Afghanistan reached their target with 11 balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory.

The combination of Atal’s anchoring innings and Ishfaq’s composed finish underscored the depth and talent within Afghanistan’s batting lineup.

Significance of the victory

Cricket Times reports that this triumph is monumental for Afghanistan A as it underscores the burgeoning talent within their ranks.

The team’s balanced approach - marked by exceptional bowling and resilient batting - demonstrates significant growth on the international stage.

The performances of players like Sami and Ghazanfar were pivotal not just in this match but throughout the tournament, showcasing their potential to impact senior cricket in the future.