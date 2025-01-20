Afghanistan, China mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and China was marked in Kabul on Monday.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, political deputy foreign minister, said at a ceremony that China-Afghanistan relations have expanded since the Islamic Emirate came to power three years ago and the Islamic Emirate is committed to further developing these relations.

Referring to nationwide security in Afghanistan, he urged Chinese businessmen to invest in the country with full confidence.

"We assure our Chinese friends that our Chinese friends and China will never be threatened from Afghanistan soil," Stanikzai said. “We will provide a safe environment for Chinese representatives and citizens in Afghanistan.”

He also called on neighboring countries not to allow their territory to be used against Afghanistan's security and they should not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xeng, said at the ceremony that his country supports Afghanistan's independent and self-reliant development with concrete measures, taking into account "the policy of friendship, mutual interest and inclusiveness."

Zhao added that there is great potential for practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

"I hope the friendship between China and Afghanistan will remain as stable as the deep color of lapis lazuli," he said. “I hope the people of the two countries remain united like pomegranate seeds. I hope the future of our countries will be as colorful as the saffron blossoms.”

Afghanistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1955.

China was the first country to officially appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate came to power in 2021.

In addition, China was the first country to accept the credentials of the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate.