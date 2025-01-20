Latest News
Afghanistan, China mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations
The 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and China was marked in Kabul on Monday.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, political deputy foreign minister, said at a ceremony that China-Afghanistan relations have expanded since the Islamic Emirate came to power three years ago and the Islamic Emirate is committed to further developing these relations.
Referring to nationwide security in Afghanistan, he urged Chinese businessmen to invest in the country with full confidence.
"We assure our Chinese friends that our Chinese friends and China will never be threatened from Afghanistan soil," Stanikzai said. “We will provide a safe environment for Chinese representatives and citizens in Afghanistan.”
He also called on neighboring countries not to allow their territory to be used against Afghanistan's security and they should not interfere in the country's internal affairs.
Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xeng, said at the ceremony that his country supports Afghanistan's independent and self-reliant development with concrete measures, taking into account "the policy of friendship, mutual interest and inclusiveness."
Zhao added that there is great potential for practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
"I hope the friendship between China and Afghanistan will remain as stable as the deep color of lapis lazuli," he said. “I hope the people of the two countries remain united like pomegranate seeds. I hope the future of our countries will be as colorful as the saffron blossoms.”
Afghanistan and China established diplomatic relations in 1955.
China was the first country to officially appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate came to power in 2021.
In addition, China was the first country to accept the credentials of the ambassador of the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistan to continue supporting Afghanistan amid growing humanitarian crisis
Pakistan on Sunday said it will continue to support all efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and the issue of lasting peace and stability in the country.
In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan thanked Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), for drawing attention to the humanitarian predicament of Afghanistan.
Egeland earlier warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is being overlooked by the international community, with 22 million people in need of aid.
Speaking during a visit to Afghanistan, Egeland highlighted the dire situation faced by Afghan families, particularly women.
“Here in Herat, I met women who had been deported without their husbands back to deep poverty and hopelessness,” he said.
“Thank you @NRC_Egeland for drawing attention to the humanitarian predicament of Afghanistan. It would have been more appropriate had the world not abandoned the Afghan people after the war and if conducive socioeconomic conditions had been created inside the country for the Afghan people to prosper,” said FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.
He said: “Pakistan has generously hosted over four million Afghan refugees. Those sent back were residing illegally without any documentation or proof of residence. Progress on the cases of thousands of Afghan nationals who were promised resettlement in western countries remains painfully slow.
UN Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan remains critically underfunded with only 37.5% of the required funds secured last year.”
He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were tied together by historical, religious and cultural links that transcend time.
“Pakistan has been and will continue to support all efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as for lasting peace and stability in the country,” he added.
Egeland highlights dire situation of return refugees
Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), on Monday highlighted the dire situation faced by Afghan refugees.
His warning came after his visit to the Islam Qala border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran.
Egeland revealed that significant numbers of Afghans are being expelled daily. “Iran wants to deport 2 million, and Pakistan has already sent back 800,000,” he stated.
These mass deportations come at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with severe humanitarian challenges, exacerbated by reduced international support.
According to Egeland, western donors have failed to uphold their commitments to Afghan girls and the broader population, slashing critical aid programs that were once lifelines for millions.
The Secretary General criticized the international community for neglecting its promises and leaving vulnerable Afghans to face worsening conditions.
The return of such large numbers of people is straining Afghanistan’s fragile infrastructure and economy, which remains in crisis following the IEA's takeover in 2021.
NRC and other humanitarian organizations are calling for renewed international focus and resources to address the escalating needs of displaced Afghans and the communities struggling to absorb them.
As deportations continue and aid dwindles, the situation underscores a growing humanitarian crisis at Afghanistan’s borders, with countless families left to face an uncertain future.
Rina Amiri steps down as US special envoy for Afghan women
Rina Amiri is an Afghan-born American diplomat and activist who has served as special envoy since January 6, 2022.
Rina Amiri, the special representative of the United States for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, has resigned from her position.
US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over. Amiri had worked to protect the rights of Afghan women after the collapse of the US-backed republic government in August 2021.
In a post on X on Monday, Amiri said Monday “will mark my last day as the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls & Human Rights. It has been a great honor to advocate for the courageous Afghan women and men at the frontlines of fighting for a rights-based & inclusive Afghanistan.”
In a “farewell letter” she stated: “Above all, we must continue to work to convince the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) to reverse the destructive decrees that have stripped women and girls of their agency, mobility, education, livelihood, voice, and access to life-saving medical institutes.
“We must also continue to demand that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) respect the rights of members of ethnic and religious minorities. They have created a culture of fear and intimidation, keeping Afghanistan locked in a cycle of dependency and poverty,” she said.
Rina Amiri is an Afghan-born American diplomat and activist who has served as special envoy since January 6, 2022.
Khalilzad says Stanikzai’s call for policy change is a ‘promising development’
On Monday, Khalilzad welcomed his stance and said Stanikzai is an important IEA official, who played a key role in the Doha negotiations.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US special envoy for Afghanistan, said Monday that the deputy foreign minister Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai’s remarks on the violation of women’s rights was a “promising development”.
On Saturday, Stanikzai criticized the ban on education of women and girls and appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) leader to scrap the ban on education for women.
“We call on the leadership again to open the doors of education,” he said.
He called the exclusion of girls from education an "injustice" on the part of the Islamic Emirate against 20 million of the 40 million people in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony at a religious school in Khost, Stanikzai said that the Islamic Emirate’s stance was not in accordance with Sharia.
He said: "Today we are doing injustice to 20 million of the 40 million people. Will we not rise on the Day of Judgment paralyzed and having denied all rights? The right of inheritance is not given to girls. The right to choose a husband is not given.
“We get girls married in Baad practice. We don't allow education. We don't allow them to go to the mosque. The doors of the universities and schools are closed. We don't even let them go to madrassa. Are we acting in accordance with the Sharia?”
“Another issue is that the whole world has a problem with us on this issue. They criticize us about it. But the path we have taken is a matter of our own liking, not the Sharia,” he said.
It is not the first time he has said that women and girls deserve to have an education. He made similar remarks in September 2022, a year after schools closed for girls and months and before the introduction of a university ban.
But the latest comments marked his first call for a change in policy and a direct appeal to the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
Stanikzai is a senior member of the IEA and headed up peace talks in Doha, Qatar, prior to the collapse of the former government.
As special envoy for Afghanistan, Khalilzad was lead negotiator during these talks.
On Monday, Khalilzad welcomed his stance and said Stanikzai is an important IEA official, who played a key role in the Doha negotiations.
He asked other Afghan religious scholars and leaders of the Islamic Emirate who privately oppose the ban on girls' education to make their opposition public.
He also emphasized that schools and universities should be reopened by the beginning of the new solar year, in late March.
Khalilzad also welcomed the positions of Muslim scholars at the recent Islamabad International Conference which focused on girls education in Muslim societies.
It was at this conference that scholars said a ban on women’s education was against the teaching of Islam.
