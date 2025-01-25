Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI

Afghanistan has exported dried fruit worth $518 million to various countries over the past ten months, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Saturday.

ACCI officials said most of these exports have been of pine nuts, with a large portion being exported to China and other countries.

Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of ACCI, said: "Dried fruit worth $518 million has been exported, particularly pine nuts, most of which have been transmitted to China and some to Pakistan."

"This year, we have also taken measures for pine nuts and contracts are ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce stated that pine nuts exports reached 970 tons last year, valued at $12 million.

Officials from the ministry added that most of the exports are directed to neighboring and regional countries.

"In 2024, pine nuts exports reached 970 tons, worth approximately $12 million, to China, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and other countries,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy officials said they are working on new plans to develop exports and find new markets for Afghan products daily.

Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said: "The Islamic Emirate’s policy is export-oriented. If there are imports at the moment, it is due to the needs of the people of Afghanistan. Based on this policy, for example, we have had more than $5 million in export development for dried fruit, specifically to China.”

Afghanistan's main export items include minerals, cotton, medicinal plants, fresh and dried fruits, carpets, and saffron.