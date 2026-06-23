Latest News
Afghanistan expresses condolences over deadly gas facility blast in Qatar
At least thirteen people were killed and 66 people injured after an explosion at Qatar’s core LNG processing site of Ras Laffan on Sunday, Energy Minister Saad al-Kaab said on Monday.
Latest News
Contract signed for reconstruction of 15km section of Salang Highway
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works has signed a contract worth more than AFN 1.25 billion for the reconstruction of a 15-kilometer section of the strategically important Salang Highway in Southern Salang, as part of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate one of the country’s most vital transport corridors.
The ministry said the project, valued at AFN 1.252 billion, will cover a section of the highway stretching from Olang to Jabal al-Siraj. Construction work is expected to begin in the near future.
Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, Minister of Public Works Mohammad Isa Sani described the Salang Highway as one of Afghanistan’s most important economic arteries, emphasizing the need for the project to be implemented on time and in accordance with technical standards and quality requirements.
According to the ministry, the 15-kilometer road section, which has a width of 12 meters, will undergo full rehabilitation and asphalt paving. The project also includes the construction of five new culverts, the widening of 33 existing culverts, and the construction of 600 meters of roadside drainage channels.
The ministry noted that reconstruction work on the Southern Salang section from the Salang Tunnel to Olang is being carried out using concrete pavement. A significant portion of that work has already been completed, while the remaining construction is still underway.
Officials added that the broader Salang Highway rehabilitation program is progressing across three sections: Southern Salang, Northern Salang, and the Khinjan–Doshi route. Major infrastructure, including the tunnel, galleries, and vulnerable sections of the highway, has already undergone extensive reconstruction using three layers of concrete.
The Salang Highway is one of Afghanistan’s most critical transportation and transit routes, linking the country’s northern provinces with Kabul. It plays a key role in facilitating the movement of people, commercial goods, and agricultural products across the country.
International Sports
Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina reach knockout stage
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career on Monday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history as Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Austria and booked their place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament.
The Argentine captain scored both goals in a hard-fought Group J encounter, taking his World Cup tally to 18 goals and surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16.
Just days before his 39th birthday, Messi delivered when it mattered most, despite seeing an early penalty saved. His brace ensured defending champions Argentina maintained their perfect start to the tournament and qualified for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Nearly 20 years after making his World Cup debut, Messi is once again at the centre of football history, proving that age has done little to diminish his extraordinary influence on the game’s biggest stage.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
Latest News
UN warns life becoming ‘impossible’ in remote areas of Afghanistan as aid funding falls short
Olga Cherevko, an OCHA official, said some villages have been left nearly deserted as families migrate in search of better living conditions.
The United Nations has warned that life is becoming increasingly difficult in remote parts of Afghanistan as a deepening humanitarian crisis, driven by drought, food insecurity, and a severe funding shortfall, continues to affect millions across the country.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance, while the organization’s $1.7 billion appeal for 2026 has received only 14 percent of the funding needed.
Aid workers say prolonged drought and water scarcity have devastated rural communities, forcing many families to abandon their homes and livelihoods. In Bamyan province, one of the country’s hardest-hit regions, residents have reported widespread crop failures due to a lack of water for irrigation.
Olga Cherevko, an OCHA official, said some villages have been left nearly deserted as families migrate in search of better living conditions.
“This particular village (in Bamyan province) that I went to, they told me that around half of the population had left, actually, because there’s simply no water to irrigate the lands, and so all the crops that they were growing, they dried up,” Cherevko told UN News. “People who could leave, they left.”
Those who remain often lack the resources to relocate and face severe hardship. Cherevko recalled meeting a father of nine whose family was surviving on a soup made from potato peelings.
The crisis is particularly severe for children. The United Nations estimates that 3.7 million Afghan children are suffering from acute malnutrition, with many cases going undetected until it is too late. Aid workers have reported instances where children died because parents were unaware of the signs of malnutrition and delayed seeking treatment.
Despite financial constraints, humanitarian agencies continue to provide assistance. Between January and April this year, aid partners reached 5.9 million people with at least one form of support, including 3.5 million people who received food assistance.
However, the United Nations has warned that without significantly increased international funding, millions of Afghans will remain vulnerable to worsening hunger, poverty, and displacement in the months ahead.
Contract signed for reconstruction of 15km section of Salang Highway
Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina reach knockout stage
UN warns life becoming ‘impossible’ in remote areas of Afghanistan as aid funding falls short
Afghanistan expresses condolences over deadly gas facility blast in Qatar
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