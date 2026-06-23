Qatar embassy holds roundtable on Afghanistan’s relations with international community

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works has signed a contract worth more than AFN 1.25 billion for the reconstruction of a 15-kilometer section of the strategically important Salang Highway in Southern Salang, as part of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate one of the country’s most vital transport corridors.

The ministry said the project, valued at AFN 1.252 billion, will cover a section of the highway stretching from Olang to Jabal al-Siraj. Construction work is expected to begin in the near future.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony, Minister of Public Works Mohammad Isa Sani described the Salang Highway as one of Afghanistan’s most important economic arteries, emphasizing the need for the project to be implemented on time and in accordance with technical standards and quality requirements.

According to the ministry, the 15-kilometer road section, which has a width of 12 meters, will undergo full rehabilitation and asphalt paving. The project also includes the construction of five new culverts, the widening of 33 existing culverts, and the construction of 600 meters of roadside drainage channels.

The ministry noted that reconstruction work on the Southern Salang section from the Salang Tunnel to Olang is being carried out using concrete pavement. A significant portion of that work has already been completed, while the remaining construction is still underway.

Officials added that the broader Salang Highway rehabilitation program is progressing across three sections: Southern Salang, Northern Salang, and the Khinjan–Doshi route. Major infrastructure, including the tunnel, galleries, and vulnerable sections of the highway, has already undergone extensive reconstruction using three layers of concrete.

The Salang Highway is one of Afghanistan’s most critical transportation and transit routes, linking the country’s northern provinces with Kabul. It plays a key role in facilitating the movement of people, commercial goods, and agricultural products across the country.