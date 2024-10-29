Afghanistan has right to take water from Amu river: Uzbekistan’s envoy

Uzbekistan's special representative for Afghanistan, Ismatullah Irgashev, has said that the Afghan people have the right to use water from the Amu river, but the question is which country will use how much.

Irgashev recalled that Uzbekistan had created a joint commission with Afghanistan to discuss construction of the Qosh Tepa Canal in Afghanistan, AKIpress News Agency reported.

There is no confrontation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on this issue, he added.

"The Afghan people also have the right to use water from the Amu Darya River. There are no problems between us. The question is which country will use how much, as well as the quota for its use, taking into account shallowing of the river," he said.

The Qosh Tepa Canal is expected to stretch for 285 kilometers, its width will be 100 meters, and its depth will be 8.5 meters. Water will flow into it from the Amu river in Balkh province area, passing through Jowzjan and reaching Faryab.

According to the plan, the Qosh Tepa Canal will take up to 10 cubic km of water per year, which is about 20% of the river's total volume.

Uzbekistan's authorities have expressed concern over the construction of the canal, saying it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.

IEA, however, has said that Uzbekistan will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.