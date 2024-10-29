Connect with us

Afghanistan has right to take water from Amu river: Uzbekistan’s envoy

There is no confrontation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on this issue, he added.

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan's special representative for Afghanistan, Ismatullah Irgashev, has said that the Afghan people have the right to use water from the Amu river, but the question is which country will use how much.

Irgashev recalled that Uzbekistan had created a joint commission with Afghanistan to discuss construction of the Qosh Tepa Canal in Afghanistan, AKIpress News Agency reported.

"The Afghan people also have the right to use water from the Amu Darya River. There are no problems between us. The question is which country will use how much, as well as the quota for its use, taking into account shallowing of the river," he said.

The Qosh Tepa Canal is expected to stretch for 285 kilometers, its width will be 100 meters, and its depth will be 8.5 meters. Water will flow into it from the Amu river in Balkh province area, passing through Jowzjan and reaching Faryab.

According to the plan, the Qosh Tepa Canal will take up to 10 cubic km of water per year, which is about 20% of the river's total volume.

Uzbekistan's authorities have expressed concern over the construction of the canal, saying it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.

IEA, however, has said that Uzbekistan will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.

 

Pakistani politician calls for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul

The politician also proposed that Pakistan, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Central Asian countries form a bloc for economic improvement and peace in the region.

48 mins ago

October 29, 2024

A Pakistani politician on Monday called on Islamabad and Kabul to hold dialogue and resolve their issues peacefully.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman, emir of Jamaat-e-Islami political party, said in a press conference that Pakistan and Afghanistan should honor the long-standing brotherly ties between their peoples.

He insisted that Afghan soil must not be used for militancy and terrorism against Pakistan.

The politician also proposed that Pakistan, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Central Asian countries form a bloc for economic improvement and peace in the region.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants carrying out attacks in the country have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied such claims, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure.”

A private Iranian airline starts its flights to Kabul

Officials of Iran Airtour said that they will have two flights per week from Kabul to Mashhad and Tehran and vice versa.

15 hours ago

October 28, 2024

A private Iranian airline started its flights to Kabul International Airport on Monday.

Officials of Iran Airtour said that they will have two flights per week from Kabul to Mashhad and Tehran and vice versa.

“Our people and the people of Afghanistan have a long history of friendship and love between each other. God willing, these flights will serve as a bridge between the two countries,” Nejad Khalili, a pilot, said.

Welcoming the start of flights of the airline, officials of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation stated that this is the fifth Iranian airline that has started its flights to Kabul International Airport.

"International airlines are interested in flying to Kabul, which is very important for the growth of the country's economy and relations between the people of the two countries, for the growth of the country's culture, and also for encouraging investment in the country's economic sector,” said Ghulam Jilani Wafa, an adviser of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Interior said in the ceremony that with the improvement of security in the country, the use of Afghanistan's airspace is increasing day by day, which can also cause economic growth in the country.

“The flights of international airlines to Afghanistan show that security prevails throughout the country. Once again, we invite all international airlines to come to Afghanistan and help the development of Afghanistan,” said Abdul Matin Qani, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior.

Officials of Kabul International Airport said that this is the tenth international airline carrying flights to Afghanistan.

 

Afghanistan, Qatar sign air services MoU

The Ministry of Transport of Qatar said in a statement that the MoU will increase air traffic rights between the two countries.

17 hours ago

October 28, 2024

Afghanistan and Qatar signed an air services Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

The Ministry of Transport of Qatar said in a statement that the MoU will increase air traffic rights between the two countries.

“The MoU comes in the context of connecting the State of Qatar with more air services agreements, allowing for its national carrier to expand its network of destinations around the world,” the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Abdul Salam Haidari, Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation of Afghanistan, and Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

In a post on X, Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority said: “A bilateral meeting was held this morning (Monday) between the civil aviation authorities of both Qatar and Afghanistan.”

“The talks focused on ways to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport between the two countries and addressed various topics of mutual interest in the field of civil aviation,” the post read.

This development comes amid an increase in overflights over Afghanistan in the past two months.

Data shows that airlines have been diverting flights over Afghanistan in order to avoid Iranian airspace and the growing conflict in the Middle East.
FlightRadar24 showed 132 over-flights of Afghanistan on 29 September. On 2 October, the day after Iran attacked Israel, the number of Afghan over-flights rose to 176.

On 6 October, the daily number had steadily risen to 222.

FlightRadar24, on Monday evening, at 7.40pm Kabul time, showed a Lufthansa flight and two Singapore Airlines flights using Afghanistan’s airspace.

The data did not show a breakdown of which airlines were using Afghan airspace but British Airways flights have in recent days been recorded on FlightRadar24 as flying over Afghanistan.

Many airlines had started routing through Iran and the Middle East after Russian and Ukrainian skies were closed to most Western carriers when the Ukraine war began in 2022.

However, air traffic control for carriers flying over Afghanistan has not been available since the US forces withdrew from the country in 2021. Instead, airlines have to rely on guidelines from regulators.

