Pakistani politician calls for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul

A Pakistani politician on Monday called on Islamabad and Kabul to hold dialogue and resolve their issues peacefully.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman, emir of Jamaat-e-Islami political party, said in a press conference that Pakistan and Afghanistan should honor the long-standing brotherly ties between their peoples.

He insisted that Afghan soil must not be used for militancy and terrorism against Pakistan.

The politician also proposed that Pakistan, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Central Asian countries form a bloc for economic improvement and peace in the region.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants carrying out attacks in the country have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied such claims, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure.”