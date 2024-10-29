Russia’s senate speaker underscores commitment to fostering peace in Afghanistan

Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko said during her visit to Pakistan on Monday that Moscow and Islamabad shared a commitment to regional stability.

She underscored both countries’ mutual interests in fostering peace in Afghanistan and ensuring security in Central Asia.

Matvienko expressed optimism about their alignment on key international issues, such as the prevention of arms in outer space and the prohibition of biological and chemical weapons.

“I am sure that we shall sustain our mutual understanding on the issues of global security and stability, prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, prohibition of biological, chemical and toxin weapons, inadmissibility of imposing illegal sanctions mechanisms and of all forms of politicization of humanitarian dialogues,” Matvienko said while addressing the Pakistani senate.

Russian and Pakistani officials have repeatedly expressed concerns over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, has dismissed the concerns saying that there is no terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Valentina Matviyenko is currently on an official visit to Pakistan as head of the Russian Federation Council delegation.