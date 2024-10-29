Latest News
Russia’s senate speaker underscores commitment to fostering peace in Afghanistan
Matvienko expressed optimism about their alignment on key international issues, such as the prevention of arms in outer space and the prohibition of biological and chemical weapons.
Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko said during her visit to Pakistan on Monday that Moscow and Islamabad shared a commitment to regional stability.
She underscored both countries’ mutual interests in fostering peace in Afghanistan and ensuring security in Central Asia.
Matvienko expressed optimism about their alignment on key international issues, such as the prevention of arms in outer space and the prohibition of biological and chemical weapons.
“I am sure that we shall sustain our mutual understanding on the issues of global security and stability, prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, prohibition of biological, chemical and toxin weapons, inadmissibility of imposing illegal sanctions mechanisms and of all forms of politicization of humanitarian dialogues,” Matvienko said while addressing the Pakistani senate.
Russian and Pakistani officials have repeatedly expressed concerns over the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, has dismissed the concerns saying that there is no terrorist group in Afghanistan.
Valentina Matviyenko is currently on an official visit to Pakistan as head of the Russian Federation Council delegation.
Latest News
Hamid Karzai praises BRICS stance on Afghanistan
Karzai noted that the BRICS declaration, which advocates for an independent, united, and peaceful Afghanistan, was especially praiseworthy for its emphasis on restoring the fundamental rights of Afghans.
Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan, expressed support for the recent position taken by the BRICS group on Afghanistan during a meeting with Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador to Kabul.
In a statement released by Karzai’s office, the former president conveyed his appreciation for Russia's role within the framework of the “Moscow Format” and BRICS meetings.
Karzai noted that the BRICS declaration, which advocates for an independent, united, and peaceful Afghanistan, was especially praiseworthy for its emphasis on restoring the fundamental rights of Afghans.
“The BRICS statement, which supports an independent, united, and peaceful Afghanistan, and underscores the restoration of fundamental Afghan rights, is commendable,” Karzai said.
He stressed that the focus on restoring rights for all Afghans, as emphasized by BRICS leaders, including women, girls, and ethnic groups, was a critical and welcome stance.
Karzai also reiterated that achieving long-term peace and stability requires "national understanding" among all parties in Afghanistan.
During their 16th summit, held on October 24 in Kazan, Russia, and BRICS leaders, called for securing the basic rights of Afghan citizens.
They urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for girls and advocated for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
The summit in Kazan brought together representatives from 36 countries and six international organizations.
Latest News
Pakistani politician calls for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul
The politician also proposed that Pakistan, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Central Asian countries form a bloc for economic improvement and peace in the region.
A Pakistani politician on Monday called on Islamabad and Kabul to hold dialogue and resolve their issues peacefully.
Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman, emir of Jamaat-e-Islami political party, said in a press conference that Pakistan and Afghanistan should honor the long-standing brotherly ties between their peoples.
He insisted that Afghan soil must not be used for militancy and terrorism against Pakistan.
The politician also proposed that Pakistan, China, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Central Asian countries form a bloc for economic improvement and peace in the region.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants carrying out attacks in the country have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied such claims, saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure.”
Latest News
Afghanistan has right to take water from Amu river: Uzbekistan’s envoy
There is no confrontation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on this issue, he added.
Uzbekistan's special representative for Afghanistan, Ismatullah Irgashev, has said that the Afghan people have the right to use water from the Amu river, but the question is which country will use how much.
Irgashev recalled that Uzbekistan had created a joint commission with Afghanistan to discuss construction of the Qosh Tepa Canal in Afghanistan, AKIpress News Agency reported.
There is no confrontation with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on this issue, he added.
"The Afghan people also have the right to use water from the Amu Darya River. There are no problems between us. The question is which country will use how much, as well as the quota for its use, taking into account shallowing of the river," he said.
The Qosh Tepa Canal is expected to stretch for 285 kilometers, its width will be 100 meters, and its depth will be 8.5 meters. Water will flow into it from the Amu river in Balkh province area, passing through Jowzjan and reaching Faryab.
According to the plan, the Qosh Tepa Canal will take up to 10 cubic km of water per year, which is about 20% of the river's total volume.
Uzbekistan's authorities have expressed concern over the construction of the canal, saying it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.
IEA, however, has said that Uzbekistan will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.
Hamid Karzai praises BRICS stance on Afghanistan
Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed slain head Nasrallah
Russia’s senate speaker underscores commitment to fostering peace in Afghanistan
IEA signs contract for construction of cement factory in Jawzjan Province
Pakistani politician calls for dialogue between Islamabad and Kabul
Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina and France through to Futsal World Cup semi-finals
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry
Ukraine secures spot in FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-final
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Tahawol: Concerns over rising poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over situation of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s relations with world discussed
Saar: Reactions over Israel’s attack on Iran discussed
Tahawol: Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 10 security personnel killed in militant attack in northwest Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU donates €31 million to support health sector in Afghanistan
-
Business2 days ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
-
Latest News4 days ago
Deputy UN chief stresses on ‘collective action and solidarity’ to support Afghan women
-
World3 days ago
Israel strikes Iran military targets amid fears of a wider war
-
Regional2 days ago
Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities, researchers say
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Cambodia 3-1 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A beat India A to reach final of Emerging Teams Asia Cup