Afghanistan, Pakistan, China foreign ministers to meet in Kabul

Over the past four years of the Islamic Emirate’s rule in Afghanistan, there have been ongoing challenges in the area of human rights. Girls have been barred from attending schools beyond the sixth grade for a fourth consecutive year, and the gates of universities remain closed to them.

During this time, the imposition of restrictions on women’s employment has also been one of the social challenges.

In addition, girls have been prohibited from attending health institutes—an issue that could pose serious problems for the country’s healthcare sector in the future.

The continued closure of schools and universities has had increasingly negative effects on the morale of girls, leaving them hopeless about a brighter future.

A student said on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the IEA’s return to power: “If schools do not reopen and girls are not allowed to continue their education, the future of Afghanistan may be dark. For example, when we go to a hospital, there may be no female doctors, and in schools, there may be no female teachers. Illiteracy can have negative effects on future generations.”

Another student said: “I am a student who was forced to stop studying after the regime change. My biggest wish is to be able to finish my education. Over the past four years, nothing has been done to bring hope to girls regarding their right to education. Even though we have lost hope, our goal is still to complete our education.”

However, IEA has repeatedly stated that efforts are underway to resolve the issue of girls’ education.

Meanwhile, the forced deportation of Afghan migrants has been another major development over the past two years.

Like Pakistan, Iran has also initiated the mass and forced expulsion of Afghans. In less than two months this year, more than one million people have been sent back to Afghanistan.

So far, over four million migrants have returned to the country, and they are in urgent need of shelter and employment.

At the same time, IEA has announced the construction of more than 50 residential townships for returnees across 28 provinces.

Although IEA has repeatedly called for the gradual return of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan, both Islamabad and Tehran have not responded positively to Kabul’s requests.

One of the notable aspects of this mass deportation process has been the solidarity and support shown by local communities toward returnees.

While there is hope that the challenges of returnees may eventually be resolved, many believe that the mistreatment and harsh behavior of Pakistani and Iranian security forces toward Afghan migrants will not be forgotten.