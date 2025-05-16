Afghanistan–Russia first business forum inaugurated

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Friday officially inaugurated the first Afghanistan–Russia Business Forum on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.

According to a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Abdul Ghani Baradar stated that since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, Afghanistan has achieved political stability, expanded its economic activities, increased trade, and attracted investments from both domestic and international investors across various sectors. He noted that numerous large and small-scale projects have been launched for the country’s reconstruction, being implemented by both domestic and foreign companies in coordination with IEA.

Baradar emphasized that alongside the launch of infrastructure projects, IEA has also prioritized trade expansion and seeks to facilitate the export of Afghan products to regional and distant countries. He highlighted Russia as a strong potential market for Afghan goods and called for the establishment of favorable conditions for trade.

He further stated that IEA is ready to construct the second Salang Tunnel to promote trade and transit with Russia and Central Asia and requested cooperation from the Russian Federation in this regard, considering its relevant expertise.

Baradar also reiterated Afghanistan’s interest in participating in the North–South Corridor and stressed the importance of the Afghan–Trans project, calling for Russia’s cooperation in initiating and implementing it.

He added, “We are eager for Afghanistan to play an effective role in strengthening this corridor and contributing to regional economic connectivity.”

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk expressed Russia’s support for a stable and developing Afghanistan, noting that such progress is in the interest of the entire region.

He stated that Afghanistan is moving in a positive direction and the participation of a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate in the 16th Kazan Forum demonstrates the Afghan people’s desire to live in peace and advance economic matters in a peaceful environment.

He further noted that Russian companies are ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in areas such as mining, construction of water dams, electricity generation, railway expansion, manufacturing of transport equipment, regional connectivity, and trade growth.

Overchuk added that a cooperation agreement has been signed for the establishment of a joint trade center between Moscow and Kabul. He expressed hope that the center would create new avenues for bilateral cooperation and effective utilization of existing opportunities.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Deputy PM and the Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan. The Deputy PM of Tatarstan stated that Tatar automotive companies are ready to operate in Afghanistan and that Tatarstan is prepared to sign an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Afghanistan in this field.

It is expected that, on the sidelines of the 16th Kazan Forum, major agreements will be signed between Afghan and Russian traders to boost trade between Kabul and Moscow.