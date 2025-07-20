Afghanistan to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign to protect children

Afghanistan has launched a new nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing children under the age of five against the debilitating disease, the Afghanistan Polio-Free Organization announced Sunday.

The campaign, which began on July 20, will be carried out across multiple provinces and districts, and includes the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines.

Health officials say the initiative is designed not only to prevent the spread of polio but also to strengthen children’s immune systems and improve overall child health.

“The campaign aims to protect children under the age of five from the debilitating effects of polio,” the organization stated, urging families to cooperate fully with health workers to ensure that no child is left behind.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children and is transmitted through contaminated water. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, and limb pain. In severe cases—approximately one in every 200 infections—the disease can result in irreversible paralysis.

Afghanistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Pakistan, where wild poliovirus transmission has yet to be eliminated. Health officials view continued vaccination campaigns as vital to eradicating the virus and preventing lifelong disability among Afghan children.

“These vaccination campaigns represent a significant step toward a polio-free future for the country,” the Polio-Free Organization emphasized, highlighting the need for sustained public engagement and full community participation.

International partners have also stepped in to support Afghanistan’s eradication efforts. Japan, in partnership with UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has contributed $5 million to bolster immunization programs across all 34 Afghan provinces. The funding will support a 12-month initiative aimed at reaching more than 13 million children with polio and routine childhood vaccines.

UNICEF, in a statement released on July 10, praised the Japanese government’s commitment to Afghanistan’s health sector. “This new grant reaffirms Japan’s longstanding support for the global effort to eradicate polio, especially in underserved, conflict-affected, and hard-to-reach areas,” the agency said.

Despite recent progress in reducing under-five and maternal mortality, access to basic healthcare remains limited in much of Afghanistan, leaving millions of children exposed to preventable diseases. A resurgence of polio cases in 2023 exposed significant immunity gaps, particularly among children in mobile, cross-border, and previously inaccessible communities.

While cold chain infrastructure and vaccine delivery systems have improved, health authorities warn that continued vigilance and urgent action are needed to reach every child and close remaining coverage gaps.

“Polio vaccination is one of the most effective ways to ensure a healthier, brighter future for Afghan children,” the Polio-Free Organization said, calling for collective efforts to achieve a polio-free Afghanistan.