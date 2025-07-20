Health
Afghanistan to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign to protect children
The campaign will be carried out across multiple provinces and districts, and includes the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines.
Afghanistan has launched a new nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at immunizing children under the age of five against the debilitating disease, the Afghanistan Polio-Free Organization announced Sunday.
The campaign, which began on July 20, will be carried out across multiple provinces and districts, and includes the administration of Vitamin A supplements alongside oral polio vaccines.
Health officials say the initiative is designed not only to prevent the spread of polio but also to strengthen children’s immune systems and improve overall child health.
“The campaign aims to protect children under the age of five from the debilitating effects of polio,” the organization stated, urging families to cooperate fully with health workers to ensure that no child is left behind.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children and is transmitted through contaminated water. Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, and limb pain. In severe cases—approximately one in every 200 infections—the disease can result in irreversible paralysis.
Afghanistan remains one of only two countries in the world, alongside Pakistan, where wild poliovirus transmission has yet to be eliminated. Health officials view continued vaccination campaigns as vital to eradicating the virus and preventing lifelong disability among Afghan children.
“These vaccination campaigns represent a significant step toward a polio-free future for the country,” the Polio-Free Organization emphasized, highlighting the need for sustained public engagement and full community participation.
International partners have also stepped in to support Afghanistan’s eradication efforts. Japan, in partnership with UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has contributed $5 million to bolster immunization programs across all 34 Afghan provinces. The funding will support a 12-month initiative aimed at reaching more than 13 million children with polio and routine childhood vaccines.
UNICEF, in a statement released on July 10, praised the Japanese government’s commitment to Afghanistan’s health sector. “This new grant reaffirms Japan’s longstanding support for the global effort to eradicate polio, especially in underserved, conflict-affected, and hard-to-reach areas,” the agency said.
Despite recent progress in reducing under-five and maternal mortality, access to basic healthcare remains limited in much of Afghanistan, leaving millions of children exposed to preventable diseases. A resurgence of polio cases in 2023 exposed significant immunity gaps, particularly among children in mobile, cross-border, and previously inaccessible communities.
While cold chain infrastructure and vaccine delivery systems have improved, health authorities warn that continued vigilance and urgent action are needed to reach every child and close remaining coverage gaps.
“Polio vaccination is one of the most effective ways to ensure a healthier, brighter future for Afghan children,” the Polio-Free Organization said, calling for collective efforts to achieve a polio-free Afghanistan.
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
In a move seen as a potential boost to Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare system, Bangladesh-based Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan.
The decision comes as part of a long-term partnership with Afghan firm Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals, which will act as the company’s exclusive distribution agent in the country.
According to Bangladesh media, Indo-Bangla’s board of directors has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals for the export of pharmaceutical products.
The MoU will be valid for 15 years, from 2025 to 2040, and may be extended by mutual agreement.
While no details were immediately available regarding the types or volume of medicines to be exported, the deal underscores growing regional cooperation in a context where Afghanistan’s access to quality healthcare remains critically constrained.
Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical system has endured significant setbacks in recent years, fueled by economic sanctions, the collapse of donor-funded health programs, and international disengagement following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021.
The country imports over 90% of its medicines, primarily from Pakistan, India, Iran, and China, making its supply chain highly vulnerable to external shocks.
The withdrawal of aid and the departure of international NGOs have triggered drug shortages, price spikes, and the shutdown of many pharmacies, especially in underserved rural areas.
As such, the entry of a licensed, quality-assured foreign supplier like Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals may help stabilize medicine availability, particularly if the partnership ensures adherence to international standards and proper oversight through its Afghan counterpart.
This development comes amid ongoing calls by Afghan health officials for renewed international partnerships to revive the country’s healthcare infrastructure and ensure the supply of affordable, essential medicines.
In April 2025, Afghanistan’s Acting Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, discussed with Uzbekistan’s ambassador the need to import high-quality medicines and emphasized the importance of regulating all imports to ensure public safety.
In late 2024, Jalali met with representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, UNFPA, UNICEF, and other agencies to stress the urgency of mobilizing international aid and securing stable pharmaceutical supply chains.
In August 2024, the Ministry of Public Health hosted 14 international organizations for a coordinated discussion on improving service delivery and securing external assistance for Afghanistan’s health system.
These repeated appeals highlight the Afghan government’s strategic focus on expanding international health collaborations, despite political and logistical challenges.
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
The Ministry of Public Health has announced that a 200-bed hospital dedicated to cancer treatment will soon be inaugurated in Kabul.
According to health officials, the Ministry also plans to establish cancer treatment centers in other regional zones and efforts are underway to build the capacity of healthcare workers, particularly doctors, in this specialized field.
Doctors in Afghanistan consider the lack of a dedicated cancer treatment facility a serious challenge. They emphasize that Afghan doctors are capable of treating many illnesses, but due to insufficient resources, cancer patients face significant difficulties accessing care.
Specialists stated that once the cancer hospital in Kabul becomes operational, patients will no longer need to travel abroad for treatment.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a center in the country that can provide comprehensive treatment for all illnesses — neither in the public sector nor in the private sector,” said Mohammad Hashim Wahaj, a doctor in Kabul.
According to reports from international organizations, due to limited healthcare infrastructure in Afghanistan’s remote areas, cancer has become a “silent killer” across the country.
The health ministry reports that breast, stomach, and esophageal cancers are the most common types in Afghanistan, claiming hundreds of lives each year. In search of treatment, Afghans spend millions of dollars annually outside the country.
NGO shifts focus from war injuries to comprehensive trauma care in Afghanistan
Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, met with Dejan Panic, the Director General of the humanitarian health organization Emergency
Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Monday met with Dejan Panic, the Director General of the humanitarian health organization Emergency for discussions on the health situation in the country.
Mohammad Asif, Director of Relations for Emergency, also attended the meeting, ARG said in a statement.
According to ARG, Wasi welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Emergency’s continued commitment to providing essential healthcare services to the Afghan people.
He commended the organization’s dedication and its long-standing contributions to the country’s health sector.
Panic provided a comprehensive overview of Emergency’s operations both in Afghanistan and internationally.
He highlighted the organization’s evolution from primarily treating war-related injuries to offering a broad range of free trauma care, particularly for victims of traffic accidents and other emergencies.
He also outlined the organization’s financial plans for the coming years, ongoing efforts to attract donor support, and future strategies aimed at expanding services across the country.
Wasi reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s full support for Emergency and other humanitarian organizations committed to improving the well-being of the Afghan population.
He emphasized the importance of their work and assured that the government remains ready to provide necessary assistance and facilitate their operations.
The meeting concluded with mutual recognition of the vital role of healthcare services in Afghanistan’s development and the shared goal of strengthening access to quality medical care for all.
Muttaqi reiterates ‘no foreign troops at Bagram’
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
Clashes rage in Druze region as Syria struggles to enforce ceasefire
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
