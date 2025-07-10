Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan

In a move seen as a potential boost to Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare system, Bangladesh-based Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan.

The decision comes as part of a long-term partnership with Afghan firm Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals, which will act as the company’s exclusive distribution agent in the country.

According to Bangladesh media, Indo-Bangla’s board of directors has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals for the export of pharmaceutical products.

The MoU will be valid for 15 years, from 2025 to 2040, and may be extended by mutual agreement.

While no details were immediately available regarding the types or volume of medicines to be exported, the deal underscores growing regional cooperation in a context where Afghanistan’s access to quality healthcare remains critically constrained.

Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical system has endured significant setbacks in recent years, fueled by economic sanctions, the collapse of donor-funded health programs, and international disengagement following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021.

The country imports over 90% of its medicines, primarily from Pakistan, India, Iran, and China, making its supply chain highly vulnerable to external shocks.

The withdrawal of aid and the departure of international NGOs have triggered drug shortages, price spikes, and the shutdown of many pharmacies, especially in underserved rural areas.

As such, the entry of a licensed, quality-assured foreign supplier like Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals may help stabilize medicine availability, particularly if the partnership ensures adherence to international standards and proper oversight through its Afghan counterpart.

This development comes amid ongoing calls by Afghan health officials for renewed international partnerships to revive the country’s healthcare infrastructure and ensure the supply of affordable, essential medicines.

In April 2025, Afghanistan’s Acting Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, discussed with Uzbekistan’s ambassador the need to import high-quality medicines and emphasized the importance of regulating all imports to ensure public safety.

In late 2024, Jalali met with representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, UNFPA, UNICEF, and other agencies to stress the urgency of mobilizing international aid and securing stable pharmaceutical supply chains.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Public Health hosted 14 international organizations for a coordinated discussion on improving service delivery and securing external assistance for Afghanistan’s health system.

These repeated appeals highlight the Afghan government’s strategic focus on expanding international health collaborations, despite political and logistical challenges.