Health

Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan

Published

6 hours ago

on

In a move seen as a potential boost to Afghanistan’s fragile healthcare system, Bangladesh-based Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan.

The decision comes as part of a long-term partnership with Afghan firm Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals, which will act as the company’s exclusive distribution agent in the country.

According to Bangladesh media, Indo-Bangla’s board of directors has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Salar Yousafzai Pharmaceuticals for the export of pharmaceutical products.

The MoU will be valid for 15 years, from 2025 to 2040, and may be extended by mutual agreement.

While no details were immediately available regarding the types or volume of medicines to be exported, the deal underscores growing regional cooperation in a context where Afghanistan’s access to quality healthcare remains critically constrained.

Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical system has endured significant setbacks in recent years, fueled by economic sanctions, the collapse of donor-funded health programs, and international disengagement following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in August 2021.

The country imports over 90% of its medicines, primarily from Pakistan, India, Iran, and China, making its supply chain highly vulnerable to external shocks.

The withdrawal of aid and the departure of international NGOs have triggered drug shortages, price spikes, and the shutdown of many pharmacies, especially in underserved rural areas.

As such, the entry of a licensed, quality-assured foreign supplier like Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals may help stabilize medicine availability, particularly if the partnership ensures adherence to international standards and proper oversight through its Afghan counterpart.

This development comes amid ongoing calls by Afghan health officials for renewed international partnerships to revive the country’s healthcare infrastructure and ensure the supply of affordable, essential medicines.

In April 2025, Afghanistan’s Acting Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, discussed with Uzbekistan’s ambassador the need to import high-quality medicines and emphasized the importance of regulating all imports to ensure public safety.

In late 2024, Jalali met with representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, UNFPA, UNICEF, and other agencies to stress the urgency of mobilizing international aid and securing stable pharmaceutical supply chains.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Public Health hosted 14 international organizations for a coordinated discussion on improving service delivery and securing external assistance for Afghanistan’s health system.

These repeated appeals highlight the Afghan government’s strategic focus on expanding international health collaborations, despite political and logistical challenges.

Health

200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry

Published

1 month ago

on

June 8, 2025

By

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that a 200-bed hospital dedicated to cancer treatment will soon be inaugurated in Kabul.

According to health officials, the Ministry also plans to establish cancer treatment centers in other regional zones and efforts are underway to build the capacity of healthcare workers, particularly doctors, in this specialized field.

Doctors in Afghanistan consider the lack of a dedicated cancer treatment facility a serious challenge. They emphasize that Afghan doctors are capable of treating many illnesses, but due to insufficient resources, cancer patients face significant difficulties accessing care.

Specialists stated that once the cancer hospital in Kabul becomes operational, patients will no longer need to travel abroad for treatment.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a center in the country that can provide comprehensive treatment for all illnesses — neither in the public sector nor in the private sector,” said Mohammad Hashim Wahaj, a doctor in Kabul.

According to reports from international organizations, due to limited healthcare infrastructure in Afghanistan’s remote areas, cancer has become a “silent killer” across the country.

The health ministry reports that breast, stomach, and esophageal cancers are the most common types in Afghanistan, claiming hundreds of lives each year. In search of treatment, Afghans spend millions of dollars annually outside the country.

Health

NGO shifts focus from war injuries to comprehensive trauma care in Afghanistan

Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, met with Dejan Panic, the Director General of the humanitarian health organization Emergency

Published

1 month ago

on

June 2, 2025

By

MoPH

Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Monday met with Dejan Panic, the Director General of the humanitarian health organization Emergency for discussions on the health situation in the country. 

Mohammad Asif, Director of Relations for Emergency, also attended the meeting, ARG said in a statement.

According to ARG, Wasi welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Emergency’s continued commitment to providing essential healthcare services to the Afghan people. 

He commended the organization’s dedication and its long-standing contributions to the country’s health sector.

Panic provided a comprehensive overview of Emergency’s operations both in Afghanistan and internationally. 

He highlighted the organization’s evolution from primarily treating war-related injuries to offering a broad range of free trauma care, particularly for victims of traffic accidents and other emergencies.

He also outlined the organization’s financial plans for the coming years, ongoing efforts to attract donor support, and future strategies aimed at expanding services across the country.

Wasi reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s full support for Emergency and other humanitarian organizations committed to improving the well-being of the Afghan population. 

He emphasized the importance of their work and assured that the government remains ready to provide necessary assistance and facilitate their operations.

The meeting concluded with mutual recognition of the vital role of healthcare services in Afghanistan’s development and the shared goal of strengthening access to quality medical care for all.

Health

India donates 11,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan

Published

1 month ago

on

May 29, 2025

By

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan announced that the Government of India has donated 11,000 doses of vaccines to support the country’s healthcare system.

The consignment includes 5,500 doses of influenza vaccine and 5,500 doses of meningitis vaccine.

The ministry expressed its gratitude to India for the contribution and described the donation as a vital step in preventing the spread of influenza and meningitis in Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry, the vaccines will help save the lives of thousands of Afghans.

