Sport
Afghanistan to send 69 athletes to Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh
This marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever team at the Islamic Solidarity Games, reflecting renewed national investment in sports development and international competition.
Afghanistan will be represented by 69 athletes competing across 13 sports at the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event, organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, will bring together athletes from member nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for one of the largest multi-sport gatherings in the Muslim world.
According to details received by Ariana Television Network (ATN), which will broadcast the Games, Afghanistan’s delegation includes participants in athletics (2), boxing (2), futsal (14), ju-jitsu (7), karate (3), muay thai (2), swimming (4), table tennis (2), taekwondo (5), volleyball (12), weightlifting (4), wrestling (9), and wushu (3).
This marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever team at the Islamic Solidarity Games, reflecting renewed national investment in sports development and international competition.
The Afghan National Olympic Committee has emphasized that the athletes have undergone extensive training in Kabul and abroad, with hopes of securing the country’s first gold medals in disciplines like taekwondo and wrestling, where Afghan athletes have shown strong performances in recent regional tournaments.
The 2025 edition of the Games will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, underscoring the event’s role in promoting unity, cultural exchange, and peace among Muslim nations.
ATN, Afghanistan’s official broadcaster for the Games, said it will provide full coverage of Afghan athletes’ performances.
The Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 will be held in Riyadh from November 7 to 21, marking the sixth edition of the event.
The games will feature approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation competing in 21 sports and 2 para sports. The event returns to Saudi Arabia after 20 years, as the inaugural games were held there in 2005.
Sport
Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens
Afghanistan’s national rugby team defeated Lebanon 14–12 in the Asian Rugby Emirates Men’s Sevens Series 2025 in Muscat on Saturday.
The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Bahrain, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
Afghanistan is scheduled to face India later today in its next match.
Sport
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crushes Uzbekistan 10–2 at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan’s U17 futsal team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Uzbekistan 10–2 at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain on Friday.
Goals for Afghanistan were scored by Ali Ahmadi, Abbas Heydari, Hussain Hassani, Mohammad Akbari, Wasay Bahaduri, and Amir Hamza Qassemi.
Afghanistan is placed in Group A, alongside China, Bahrain, and Uzbekistan.
The team will face hosts Bahrain in their next match later today.
Sport
Afghanistan falls 3-1 to Turkmenistan in Central Asian Championship
The Afghanistan national volleyball team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Turkmenistan in their third match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Men’s 2025 tournament.
Earlier in the competition, Afghanistan defeated the Maldives 3-0 in their second match, while narrowly losing 3-2 to Sri Lanka in the opener.
The championship, hosted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, began on October 22 and will run through October 30, featuring six national teams: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, the Maldives, and Nepal.
Afghanistan will take on Nepal in their next match on Sunday.
Afghanistan to send 69 athletes to Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh
Khalilzad warns Pakistan against reckless war threats toward Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
Trump vows to resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict ‘very quickly’
Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Turkey report key progress toward ceasefire framework
Turkmenistan aims to start gas supplies to Afghanistan via TAPI by 2027
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Saar: IEA no longer mediating Pakistan–TTP talks
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan unveils national futsal squad for Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
-
International Sports4 days ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team narrowly loses to Sri Lanka in Central Asian Championship