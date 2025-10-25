Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens

Published

3 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s national rugby team defeated Lebanon 14–12 in the Asian Rugby Emirates Men’s Sevens Series 2025 in Muscat on Saturday.

The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Bahrain, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Afghanistan is scheduled to face India later today in its next match.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Afghanistan U17 futsal team crushes Uzbekistan 10–2 at Asian Youth Games

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 25, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s U17 futsal team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Uzbekistan 10–2 at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain on Friday.

Goals for Afghanistan were scored by Ali Ahmadi, Abbas Heydari, Hussain Hassani, Mohammad Akbari, Wasay Bahaduri, and Amir Hamza Qassemi.

Afghanistan is placed in Group A, alongside China, Bahrain, and Uzbekistan.

The team will face hosts Bahrain in their next match later today.

Continue Reading

Sport

Afghanistan falls 3-1 to Turkmenistan in Central Asian Championship

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 24, 2025

By

The Afghanistan national volleyball team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Turkmenistan in their third match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Men’s 2025 tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Afghanistan defeated the Maldives 3-0 in their second match, while narrowly losing 3-2 to Sri Lanka in the opener.

The championship, hosted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, began on October 22 and will run through October 30, featuring six national teams: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, the Maldives, and Nepal.

Afghanistan will take on Nepal in their next match on Sunday.

Continue Reading

Sport

Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Published

1 day ago

on

October 24, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s national cricket team has been fined for a slow over-rate in the one-off Test in Harare.

The team was penalised 25% of their match fee after being five overs short of the target, with allowances taken into account.

The sanction was imposed by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which fines players 5% of their match fee for each over not bowled in the allotted time.

Umpires Adrian Holdstock, Nitin Menon, Forster Mutizwa, and Percival Sizara laid the charge.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi pled guilty and accepted the sanction, so no formal hearing was needed.

In the match, Zimbabwe achieved their first-ever Test win at home since 2013, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!