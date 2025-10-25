Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens

The Afghanistan national volleyball team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Turkmenistan in their third match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Men’s 2025 tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Afghanistan defeated the Maldives 3-0 in their second match, while narrowly losing 3-2 to Sri Lanka in the opener.

The championship, hosted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, began on October 22 and will run through October 30, featuring six national teams: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, the Maldives, and Nepal.

Afghanistan will take on Nepal in their next match on Sunday.