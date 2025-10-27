Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan secures spot in CAVA Cup final with win over hosts Bangladesh

Published

4 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s national volleyball team sealed their place in the CAVA Cup 2025 final on Monday, defeating hosts Bangladesh 3–1 in a decisive clash in Dhaka.

Bangladesh entered the match with three wins from earlier games and needed a victory to reach the final. They claimed the opening set 25–23 in a closely contested battle, thrilling the home crowd.

However, Afghanistan quickly regained composure, taking control of the match. They won the second set 25–20, capitalizing on key points during the mid-phase, and edged the third set 25–23 to move ahead. In the fourth set, Afghanistan maintained their momentum, closing it 25–19 to secure the victory. Afghan players celebrated on court as their spot in the final was confirmed.

With all three teams—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka—finishing the round-robin stage with three wins each, Afghanistan advanced on superior points, earning the right to face unbeaten Turkmenistan in the championship final. Bangladesh will now compete against Sri Lanka for third place.

This victory underscores Afghanistan’s resilience, teamwork, and determination, highlighting the team’s growing presence in Central Asian volleyball

Sport

Afghanistan to send 69 athletes to Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh

This marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever team at the Islamic Solidarity Games, reflecting renewed national investment in sports development and international competition.

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2025

By

Afghanistan will be represented by 69 athletes competing across 13 sports at the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event, organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, will bring together athletes from member nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for one of the largest multi-sport gatherings in the Muslim world.

According to details received by Ariana Television Network (ATN), which will broadcast the Games, Afghanistan’s delegation includes participants in athletics (2), boxing (2), futsal (14), ju-jitsu (7), karate (3), muay thai (2), swimming (4), table tennis (2), taekwondo (5), volleyball (12), weightlifting (4), wrestling (9), and wushu (3).

This marks Afghanistan’s largest-ever team at the Islamic Solidarity Games, reflecting renewed national investment in sports development and international competition.

The Afghan National Olympic Committee has emphasized that the athletes have undergone extensive training in Kabul and abroad, with hopes of securing the country’s first gold medals in disciplines like taekwondo and wrestling, where Afghan athletes have shown strong performances in recent regional tournaments.

The 2025 edition of the Games will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, underscoring the event’s role in promoting unity, cultural exchange, and peace among Muslim nations.

ATN, Afghanistan’s official broadcaster for the Games, said it will provide full coverage of Afghan athletes’ performances.

The Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 will be held in Riyadh from November 7 to 21, marking the sixth edition of the event.

The games will feature approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation competing in 21 sports and 2 para sports. The event returns to Saudi Arabia after 20 years, as the inaugural games were held there in 2005.

Sport

Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens

Published

2 days ago

on

October 25, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s national rugby team defeated Lebanon 14–12 in the Asian Rugby Emirates Men’s Sevens Series 2025 in Muscat on Saturday.

The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Bahrain, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Afghanistan is scheduled to face India later today in its next match.

 

Sport

Afghanistan U17 futsal team crushes Uzbekistan 10–2 at Asian Youth Games

Published

3 days ago

on

October 25, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s U17 futsal team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Uzbekistan 10–2 at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain on Friday.

Goals for Afghanistan were scored by Ali Ahmadi, Abbas Heydari, Hussain Hassani, Mohammad Akbari, Wasay Bahaduri, and Amir Hamza Qassemi.

Afghanistan is placed in Group A, alongside China, Bahrain, and Uzbekistan.

The team will face hosts Bahrain in their next match later today.

