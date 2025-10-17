Sport
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the country’s Under-19 national team will tour Bangladesh later this month for a five-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series. The matches are scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 9, 2025, in Bogura and Rajshahi.
The Afghan U19 squad will depart Kabul on October 20 and take part in a week-long conditioning camp in Bangladesh before facing the home side in the series opener on October 28. The first two matches will be played in Bogura, while the final three fixtures will be held at the RDS Cricket Ground in Rajshahi. The games are slated for October 28, 31, and November 3, 6, and 9, respectively.
The tour is seen as a vital step in Afghanistan’s youth cricket development, offering the players valuable international exposure and competitive experience in the lead-up to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence that the tour will significantly benefit the country’s emerging cricketers.
“We are committed to keeping our Future Stars actively engaged alongside the National and A teams,” Khan said. “This series will be instrumental in preparing our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup and could help uncover new talents who may progress to higher levels, including the A team and senior national side.”
In preparation for the tour, the Afghan U19 squad recently completed three months of intensive training camps in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, focusing on physical fitness, skill enhancement, and a series of intra-squad practice matches aimed at improving team cohesion and match readiness.
Sport
AHKPL: Speenghar Warriors win by 6 wickets, Knight Riders edge victory by 3 runs
In the ninth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), the Speenghar Warriors defeated the Abaseen Defenders by six wickets.
After winning the toss, the Warriors opted to bowl first. The Abaseen Defenders, batting first, posted a target of 192 runs, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs.
In response, the Speenghar Warriors chased down the target in just 18 overs, with 4 wickets down.
Zubaid Akbari was the standout performer, scoring a commanding 77 runs for the Warriors.
In the tenth match of the tournament, played on Wednesday, the Kabul Knight Riders faced off against the Band-e-Ameer Stars.
The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a formidable target of 208 runs while losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs.
The Band-e-Ameer Stars put up a strong fight but fell just short, losing by a narrow margin of 3 runs.
The eleventh match of the tournament kicked off today at 2:00 PM between the Pamir Stars and the Band-e-Ameer Stars.
The twelfth match is scheduled for 7:00 PM tonight, featuring the Abaseen Defenders against the Kabul Knight Riders.
Fans can catch all the AHKPL matches on Ariana Television. The tournament is being hosted at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Sport
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings
Afghanistan’s stars Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have emerged as the biggest winners in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following their team’s 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.
Rashid reclaimed his spot as the world’s No.1 ODI bowler, taking 11 wickets across the series and surpassing South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. Omarzai also returned to the top position for ODI all-rounders after seven wickets in the three matches.
Player of the Series Ibrahim Zadran climbed eight places to sit just behind India’s Shubman Gill in the ODI batter rankings, nearly completing a trio of No.1-ranked Afghan players. Teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 16th) and Mohammad Nabi (up six spots to 50th) also made progress in the rankings.
Afghanistan’s clinical performance in Abu Dhabi marked their first ODI series sweep over Bangladesh, signaling strong momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Rashid also moved up to fourth in the all-rounder rankings, highlighting Afghanistan’s dominance across all three ODI categories.
Sport
AHKPL: Abaseen Defenders triumph by 7 wickets, Kabul Zalmi secure 5-wicket victory
The Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul hosted two thrilling encounters in the ongoing third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), with Abaseen Defenders and Kabul Zalmi emerging victorious in their respective matches.
In the seventh match, Abaseen Defenders faced Band-e-Ameer Stars after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Band-e-Ameer Stars posted a competitive total of 186 runs for six wickets in their 20 overs.
Chasing the target, Abaseen Defenders displayed an impressive batting performance, reaching the total in just 16.3 overs with the loss of three wickets. Bahar Shinwari top-scored with 56 runs, guiding his team to a seven-wicket victory.
In the eighth match played on Tuesday, Speenghar Warriors took on Kabul Zalmi. After winning the toss, Speenghar Warriors elected to bat but were bowled out for 154 runs in their allotted overs. Kabul Zalmi maintained steady momentum in their chase, reaching the target with five wickets in hand, securing a crucial win in the competition.
The ninth match of the season got underway today at 2:00 PM, featuring Speenghar Warriors against Abaseen Defenders, while the second match of the day, scheduled for 7:00 PM, will see Band-e-Ameer Stars take on the Kabul Knight Riders.
Fans can follow all the excitement of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) — Afghanistan’s premier domestic T20 competition — on Ariana Television, which continues its commitment to promoting and broadcasting national sporting events across the country.
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
India says ‘closely monitoring’ situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Trump says he will meet Putin in Budapest, touting progress in Ukraine talks
TTP leader claims group is operating from Pakistan, not Afghan soil
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Saar: Pakistan’s attack on Afghan civilian targets discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Regional4 days ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul rebuffs visit request from Pakistani officials Khawaja Asif and Asim Malik
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump pledges to stop ‘another war’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan