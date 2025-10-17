Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the country’s Under-19 national team will tour Bangladesh later this month for a five-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series. The matches are scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 9, 2025, in Bogura and Rajshahi.

The Afghan U19 squad will depart Kabul on October 20 and take part in a week-long conditioning camp in Bangladesh before facing the home side in the series opener on October 28. The first two matches will be played in Bogura, while the final three fixtures will be held at the RDS Cricket Ground in Rajshahi. The games are slated for October 28, 31, and November 3, 6, and 9, respectively.

The tour is seen as a vital step in Afghanistan’s youth cricket development, offering the players valuable international exposure and competitive experience in the lead-up to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence that the tour will significantly benefit the country’s emerging cricketers.

“We are committed to keeping our Future Stars actively engaged alongside the National and A teams,” Khan said. “This series will be instrumental in preparing our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup and could help uncover new talents who may progress to higher levels, including the A team and senior national side.”

In preparation for the tour, the Afghan U19 squad recently completed three months of intensive training camps in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, focusing on physical fitness, skill enhancement, and a series of intra-squad practice matches aimed at improving team cohesion and match readiness.