AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes

In the 11th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Pamir Stars secured a narrow 4-run victory over Band-e-Ameer Stars on Thursday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.

Band-e-Ameer Stars won the toss and opted to field first. Despite losing 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, they posted an imposing target of 250 runs. Pamir Stars responded with a composed chase, reaching the target in the final over with 4 wickets down, sealing the win by 4 runs. Emal starred with the bat for Pamir Stars, top-scoring with a solid 75.

Later the same day, in the 12th match, Kabul Knight Riders faced off against Abaseen Defenders. The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a competitive total of 248 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

Abaseen Defenders fought hard in the chase but fell short, finishing behind by 14 runs. The win keeps the Knight Riders in strong contention as the tournament progresses.

Match 13, which kicked off at 2:00 PM today, features Band-e-Ameer Stars against Kabul Zalmi, while the 14th match is scheduled for 7:00 PM between Abaseen Defenders and Pamir Stars.

Fans can catch all the action from the AHKPL on Ariana Television.