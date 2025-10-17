Sport
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
In the 11th match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), Pamir Stars secured a narrow 4-run victory over Band-e-Ameer Stars on Thursday at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Band-e-Ameer Stars won the toss and opted to field first. Despite losing 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, they posted an imposing target of 250 runs. Pamir Stars responded with a composed chase, reaching the target in the final over with 4 wickets down, sealing the win by 4 runs. Emal starred with the bat for Pamir Stars, top-scoring with a solid 75.
Later the same day, in the 12th match, Kabul Knight Riders faced off against Abaseen Defenders. The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first. They put up a competitive total of 248 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.
Abaseen Defenders fought hard in the chase but fell short, finishing behind by 14 runs. The win keeps the Knight Riders in strong contention as the tournament progresses.
Match 13, which kicked off at 2:00 PM today, features Band-e-Ameer Stars against Kabul Zalmi, while the 14th match is scheduled for 7:00 PM between Abaseen Defenders and Pamir Stars.
Fans can catch all the action from the AHKPL on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan U19 team to tour Bangladesh for five-match ODI series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the country’s Under-19 national team will tour Bangladesh later this month for a five-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series. The matches are scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 9, 2025, in Bogura and Rajshahi.
The Afghan U19 squad will depart Kabul on October 20 and take part in a week-long conditioning camp in Bangladesh before facing the home side in the series opener on October 28. The first two matches will be played in Bogura, while the final three fixtures will be held at the RDS Cricket Ground in Rajshahi. The games are slated for October 28, 31, and November 3, 6, and 9, respectively.
The tour is seen as a vital step in Afghanistan’s youth cricket development, offering the players valuable international exposure and competitive experience in the lead-up to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence that the tour will significantly benefit the country’s emerging cricketers.
“We are committed to keeping our Future Stars actively engaged alongside the National and A teams,” Khan said. “This series will be instrumental in preparing our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup and could help uncover new talents who may progress to higher levels, including the A team and senior national side.”
In preparation for the tour, the Afghan U19 squad recently completed three months of intensive training camps in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, focusing on physical fitness, skill enhancement, and a series of intra-squad practice matches aimed at improving team cohesion and match readiness.
AHKPL: Speenghar Warriors win by 6 wickets, Knight Riders edge victory by 3 runs
In the ninth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), the Speenghar Warriors defeated the Abaseen Defenders by six wickets.
After winning the toss, the Warriors opted to bowl first. The Abaseen Defenders, batting first, posted a target of 192 runs, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs.
In response, the Speenghar Warriors chased down the target in just 18 overs, with 4 wickets down.
Zubaid Akbari was the standout performer, scoring a commanding 77 runs for the Warriors.
In the tenth match of the tournament, played on Wednesday, the Kabul Knight Riders faced off against the Band-e-Ameer Stars.
The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a formidable target of 208 runs while losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs.
The Band-e-Ameer Stars put up a strong fight but fell just short, losing by a narrow margin of 3 runs.
The eleventh match of the tournament kicked off today at 2:00 PM between the Pamir Stars and the Band-e-Ameer Stars.
The twelfth match is scheduled for 7:00 PM tonight, featuring the Abaseen Defenders against the Kabul Knight Riders.
Fans can catch all the AHKPL matches on Ariana Television. The tournament is being hosted at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings
Afghanistan’s stars Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have emerged as the biggest winners in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following their team’s 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.
Rashid reclaimed his spot as the world’s No.1 ODI bowler, taking 11 wickets across the series and surpassing South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. Omarzai also returned to the top position for ODI all-rounders after seven wickets in the three matches.
Player of the Series Ibrahim Zadran climbed eight places to sit just behind India’s Shubman Gill in the ODI batter rankings, nearly completing a trio of No.1-ranked Afghan players. Teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 16th) and Mohammad Nabi (up six spots to 50th) also made progress in the rankings.
Afghanistan’s clinical performance in Abu Dhabi marked their first ODI series sweep over Bangladesh, signaling strong momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Rashid also moved up to fourth in the all-rounder rankings, highlighting Afghanistan’s dominance across all three ODI categories.
