AHKPL: Speenghar Warriors win by 6 wickets, Knight Riders edge victory by 3 runs

In the ninth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), the Speenghar Warriors defeated the Abaseen Defenders by six wickets.

After winning the toss, the Warriors opted to bowl first. The Abaseen Defenders, batting first, posted a target of 192 runs, losing 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, the Speenghar Warriors chased down the target in just 18 overs, with 4 wickets down.

Zubaid Akbari was the standout performer, scoring a commanding 77 runs for the Warriors.

In the tenth match of the tournament, played on Wednesday, the Kabul Knight Riders faced off against the Band-e-Ameer Stars.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a formidable target of 208 runs while losing 8 wickets in their 20 overs.

The Band-e-Ameer Stars put up a strong fight but fell just short, losing by a narrow margin of 3 runs.

The eleventh match of the tournament kicked off today at 2:00 PM between the Pamir Stars and the Band-e-Ameer Stars.

The twelfth match is scheduled for 7:00 PM tonight, featuring the Abaseen Defenders against the Kabul Knight Riders.

Fans can catch all the AHKPL matches on Ariana Television. The tournament is being hosted at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.