Sport
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings
Afghanistan’s stars Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have emerged as the biggest winners in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following their team’s 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.
Rashid reclaimed his spot as the world’s No.1 ODI bowler, taking 11 wickets across the series and surpassing South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. Omarzai also returned to the top position for ODI all-rounders after seven wickets in the three matches.
Player of the Series Ibrahim Zadran climbed eight places to sit just behind India’s Shubman Gill in the ODI batter rankings, nearly completing a trio of No.1-ranked Afghan players. Teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up two spots to 16th) and Mohammad Nabi (up six spots to 50th) also made progress in the rankings.
Afghanistan’s clinical performance in Abu Dhabi marked their first ODI series sweep over Bangladesh, signaling strong momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
Rashid also moved up to fourth in the all-rounder rankings, highlighting Afghanistan’s dominance across all three ODI categories.
Sport
AHKPL: Abaseen Defenders triumph by 7 wickets, Kabul Zalmi secure 5-wicket victory
The Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul hosted two thrilling encounters in the ongoing third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), with Abaseen Defenders and Kabul Zalmi emerging victorious in their respective matches.
In the seventh match, Abaseen Defenders faced Band-e-Ameer Stars after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Band-e-Ameer Stars posted a competitive total of 186 runs for six wickets in their 20 overs.
Chasing the target, Abaseen Defenders displayed an impressive batting performance, reaching the total in just 16.3 overs with the loss of three wickets. Bahar Shinwari top-scored with 56 runs, guiding his team to a seven-wicket victory.
In the eighth match played on Tuesday, Speenghar Warriors took on Kabul Zalmi. After winning the toss, Speenghar Warriors elected to bat but were bowled out for 154 runs in their allotted overs. Kabul Zalmi maintained steady momentum in their chase, reaching the target with five wickets in hand, securing a crucial win in the competition.
The ninth match of the season got underway today at 2:00 PM, featuring Speenghar Warriors against Abaseen Defenders, while the second match of the day, scheduled for 7:00 PM, will see Band-e-Ameer Stars take on the Kabul Knight Riders.
Fans can follow all the excitement of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) — Afghanistan’s premier domestic T20 competition — on Ariana Television, which continues its commitment to promoting and broadcasting national sporting events across the country.
Sport
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
In a significant boost for Afghan sports fans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the broadcasting rights to air the Games across Afghanistan. The network will provide coverage and highlights, ensuring nationwide access to one of the largest multi-sport events in the Muslim world.
Afghanistan is set to participate in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), scheduled to take place from 7 to 21 November 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its presence on the international sporting stage.
The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the governing body of the event, confirmed that the Riyadh edition will bring together athletes from 57 member nations competing in more than 21 sports, including athletics, wrestling, football, weightlifting, martial arts, and several new disciplines such as camel racing and esports.
In a significant boost for Afghan sports fans, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the broadcasting rights to air the Games across Afghanistan. The network will provide coverage and highlights, ensuring nationwide access to one of the largest multi-sport events in the Muslim world.
“This is a moment of pride for Afghan athletes and fans alike,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games represent unity, friendship, and the spirit of competition — values we want to celebrate and share with viewers across Afghanistan.”
A platform for Afghan athletes
Afghanistan’s participation in Riyadh 2025 carries symbolic and practical significance. After years of instability and limited international engagement, the event offers Afghan athletes a platform to compete alongside peers from across the Islamic world.
Sources say that the country plans to send representatives in sports where it has demonstrated competitive strength, including wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics. The national futsal team is also reportedly taking part. However, final team selections are expected to be announced later this month as training camps conclude in Kabul and provincial centers.
The Afghan athletes will travel to Saudi Arabia where they will join thousands of athletes expected to take part in the Games’ opening ceremony at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.
Promoting unity through sport
First held in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games aim to promote cooperation and cultural understanding among Muslim-majority nations through sport.
The Riyadh edition will be the first hosted by Saudi Arabia since the inaugural Games, and organizers have emphasized inclusivity, youth participation, and the use of modern technology to enhance the viewing experience.
Sports analysts note that while Afghanistan may not yet be a medal contender in many events, its participation alone represents progress. “Just being there matters,” said a Kabul-based sports commentator. “It gives Afghan athletes hope and visibility — something the next generation can look up to.”
ATN’s commitment to sports development
The 2025 Games also highlight ATN’s growing commitment to promoting sports and youth engagement in Afghanistan.
In recent years, the network has broadcast a wide range of domestic and international sporting events, including the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), regional football championships, and major cricket tournaments.
By airing the Islamic Solidarity Games, ATN aims not only to showcase Afghan participation but also to inspire young viewers to pursue sports as a pathway toward discipline, teamwork, and national pride.
With ATN’s nationwide coverage, millions of Afghans will have the opportunity to witness their athletes compete on an international stage — turning Riyadh 2025 into a shared moment of hope, pride, and renewal for Afghanistan’s sporting community.
Sport
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
The Pamir Stars claimed a hard-fought victory over Kabul Zalmi on Monday in the sixth match of the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL), played at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Kabul Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Pamir Stars made full use of their innings, posting an impressive 208 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Despite a determined chase, Kabul Zalmi fell short of the target, handing the Pamir Stars an 11-run win after an intense encounter.
A day earlier, on Sunday, Pamir Stars faced the Kabul Knight Riders in another high-scoring match. Batting first after winning the toss, Pamir Stars set a target of 180 runs, losing six wickets in their 20 overs. The Knight Riders, however, made light work of the chase — reaching the total in 17.2 overs with only three wickets down.
Rahmanullah Zadran led the charge with a brilliant 92-run knock, securing a dominant 7-wicket victory for the Knight Riders.
Today’s schedule features two exciting fixtures: the Abaseen Defenders will face Band-e-Ameer Stars in the opening match, followed by a 7 PM showdown between Speenghar Warriors and Kabul Zalmi.
Fans can catch all the action from the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League on Ariana Television.
As part of its ongoing commitment to Afghan sports, ATN (Ariana Television Network) continues to promote athletic development and youth engagement through events like the AHKPL. By showcasing national tournaments, ATN aims to nurture emerging talent, inspire the next generation of athletes, and highlight the unifying power of sport across Afghanistan.
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings
Karzai condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘blatant violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty’
Global outcry as rights groups condemn Pakistan over deadly strikes on Afghan civilians
Pakistan Army airstrikes in Kandahar claim 20 civilian lives
Manzoor Pashteen accuses Pakistan of war crimes in Afghanistan after airstrikes kill civilians
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Latest News3 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Regional3 days ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
-
Regional3 days ago
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul rebuffs visit request from Pakistani officials Khawaja Asif and Asim Malik