Afghanistan’s Education Ministry pledges schooling for returnee students from Iran

Amid a surge in deportations of Afghan refugees from Iran, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education has pledged to ensure continued schooling for returning students, reaffirming its commitment to their education and development.

In an official statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Education said it would take full responsibility for the academic integration of children arriving from neighboring countries, especially Iran.

In line with our religious, professional, and national obligations, the Ministry is committed to the education returnee students, the statement read.

The Ministry outlined plans to enroll returning students across a range of educational institutions, including public schools, religious seminaries, and private educational centers operating under both governmental and private frameworks.

Officials emphasized that the goal is to provide a “secure and Islamic environment” for students to continue their studies without disruption. The ministry also issued a call to action, urging parents, community leaders, religious scholars, and charitable organizations to assist in facilitating the reintegration of returnee children into the education system.

The announcement comes as thousands of Afghans, including school-aged children, are being forcibly returned from Iran, often without any formal reintegration mechanism in place. The ministry stated it remains firmly committed to ensuring that no Afghan child is deprived of their right to education, regardless of their circumstances.