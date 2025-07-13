Latest News
Afghanistan’s Education Ministry pledges schooling for returnee students from Iran
The Ministry of Education said it would take full responsibility for the academic integration of children arriving from neighboring countries, especially Iran.
Amid a surge in deportations of Afghan refugees from Iran, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education has pledged to ensure continued schooling for returning students, reaffirming its commitment to their education and development.
In an official statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Education said it would take full responsibility for the academic integration of children arriving from neighboring countries, especially Iran.
In line with our religious, professional, and national obligations, the Ministry is committed to the education returnee students, the statement read.
The Ministry outlined plans to enroll returning students across a range of educational institutions, including public schools, religious seminaries, and private educational centers operating under both governmental and private frameworks.
Officials emphasized that the goal is to provide a “secure and Islamic environment” for students to continue their studies without disruption. The ministry also issued a call to action, urging parents, community leaders, religious scholars, and charitable organizations to assist in facilitating the reintegration of returnee children into the education system.
The announcement comes as thousands of Afghans, including school-aged children, are being forcibly returned from Iran, often without any formal reintegration mechanism in place. The ministry stated it remains firmly committed to ensuring that no Afghan child is deprived of their right to education, regardless of their circumstances.
Latest News
IEA delegation attends international railway congress in China
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) participated in the 12th Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC), held in China, where representatives from over 60 countries convened to discuss innovations and challenges in the global railway sector.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Railways at the Ministry of Public Works, led the Afghan delegation at the high-level event, which brought together senior government officials, railway experts, industry leaders, and researchers to explore modern railway technologies and infrastructure development.
According to Ministry spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the congress focused on key themes including advancements in railway systems, cross-border connectivity, capacity-building strategies, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming rail transport globally.
The participation of Afghanistan at such international forums underscores the IEA’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and upgrading the country’s rail infrastructure, the spokesman said in a statement.
The International Union of Railways (UIC), headquartered in Paris, is the world’s leading railway cooperation body. Afghanistan has been a member of the UIC since 2013, with its membership playing a vital role in aligning the country’s railway development goals with global standards and practices.
As Afghanistan seeks to expand its railway network and enhance trade corridors linking Central and South Asia, involvement in multilateral platforms such as the UIC Congress offers opportunities for technical collaboration, investment, and policy alignment.
Latest News
Khalilzad rejects claims that China controls former US base in Afghanistan
In a statement posted Saturday on X, Khalilzad wrote: “I do not believe the report that Communist China now controls the strategic Bagram Airbase. It is not true.”
Former U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has firmly denied reports suggesting that China has taken control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, countering repeated assertions made by President Donald Trump.
His remarks come after Trump publicly repeated claims that China has assumed control over the airbase—once the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan—describing the situation as a major strategic failure stemming from the 2021 withdrawal.
Trump, who returned to office in January 2025, has sharply criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the exit from Afghanistan. In recent public remarks, Trump stated that Bagram’s location, near China’s western border and its nuclear facilities, makes it a critical military asset. He described the U.S. pullout as a “disaster” that has “handed a strategic gift to China.”
Earlier this week, Khalilzad had shared a link to one such report claiming Chinese control over Bagram. In a follow-up post, however, he clarified that he does not endorse the claim and has seen no credible evidence supporting it.
Bagram Airbase, located just north of Kabul, served as the central hub of American and NATO operations for nearly 20 years. Since the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, the airfield has been under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No verifiable evidence has emerged indicating that Chinese forces or officials have taken over its operations.
Latest News
End of US protected status for Afghans sparks fears of deportation
The situation has been compounded by reports that US State Department has disbanded key coordination offices involved in the resettlement and integration of Afghan refugees.
The expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals in the United States on July 14 has triggered alarm among advocacy groups, legal experts, and Afghan community leaders, as thousands now face uncertainty over their legal status, employment rights, and potential deportation.
A recent decision by a U.S. federal court in Maryland rejected a petition to extend TPS protections for Afghans, a move that has left roughly 11,700 Afghan nationals—many of whom arrived following the fall of Kabul in 2021—at risk of losing the limited legal safeguards that allowed them to live and work in the country.
The situation has been compounded by reports that the U.S. Department of State has disbanded key coordination offices involved in the resettlement and integration of Afghan refugees. Sean VanDiver, founder of AfghanEvac, a volunteer network supporting Afghan evacuees, criticized the rollback of protections, warning of broader moral and legal implications.
“Immigration channels for Afghans are no longer functioning as they once did,” VanDiver said. “This is not merely a political decision—it’s a moral collapse.”
Human Rights Watch also condemned the expiration of TPS, cautioning that many Afghan families could face devastating consequences, including forced separation from U.S.-born children, homelessness, and serious psychological and security risks if deported. The group has urged the Biden administration to immediately reinstate and expand protected status for Afghan nationals.
Advocates argue that terminating TPS without viable alternative pathways, such as permanent residency or humanitarian parole extensions, undermines the United States’ responsibility to those who fled Taliban rule under U.S. protection. Many TPS holders are former interpreters, U.S. government allies, or individuals at risk of persecution in Afghanistan.
Legal experts warn that without swift executive or congressional intervention, thousands of Afghans who rebuilt their lives in the U.S. could now face removal proceedings and loss of livelihoods.
“This is a test of whether the U.S. honors its promises—not just in wartime, but in its aftermath,” said one immigration attorney involved in Afghan refugee cases.
As the deadline approaches, pressure is mounting on the White House and Congress to offer a long-term solution that reflects the scale of America’s engagement in Afghanistan and its lasting impact on Afghan civilians.
