End of US protected status for Afghans sparks fears of deportation

The expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan nationals in the United States on July 14 has triggered alarm among advocacy groups, legal experts, and Afghan community leaders, as thousands now face uncertainty over their legal status, employment rights, and potential deportation.

A recent decision by a U.S. federal court in Maryland rejected a petition to extend TPS protections for Afghans, a move that has left roughly 11,700 Afghan nationals—many of whom arrived following the fall of Kabul in 2021—at risk of losing the limited legal safeguards that allowed them to live and work in the country.

The situation has been compounded by reports that the U.S. Department of State has disbanded key coordination offices involved in the resettlement and integration of Afghan refugees. Sean VanDiver, founder of AfghanEvac, a volunteer network supporting Afghan evacuees, criticized the rollback of protections, warning of broader moral and legal implications.

“Immigration channels for Afghans are no longer functioning as they once did,” VanDiver said. “This is not merely a political decision—it’s a moral collapse.”

Human Rights Watch also condemned the expiration of TPS, cautioning that many Afghan families could face devastating consequences, including forced separation from U.S.-born children, homelessness, and serious psychological and security risks if deported. The group has urged the Biden administration to immediately reinstate and expand protected status for Afghan nationals.

Advocates argue that terminating TPS without viable alternative pathways, such as permanent residency or humanitarian parole extensions, undermines the United States’ responsibility to those who fled Taliban rule under U.S. protection. Many TPS holders are former interpreters, U.S. government allies, or individuals at risk of persecution in Afghanistan.

Legal experts warn that without swift executive or congressional intervention, thousands of Afghans who rebuilt their lives in the U.S. could now face removal proceedings and loss of livelihoods.

“This is a test of whether the U.S. honors its promises—not just in wartime, but in its aftermath,” said one immigration attorney involved in Afghan refugee cases.

As the deadline approaches, pressure is mounting on the White House and Congress to offer a long-term solution that reflects the scale of America’s engagement in Afghanistan and its lasting impact on Afghan civilians.