Pakistan’s Gandapur pledges more support to Afghanistan, including new cancer hospital

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties and humanitarian cooperation, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has offered to assist in establishing a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The proposal was made by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, held on Saturday in Islamabad.

According to an official statement issued by KP House, the Chief Minister also pledged full support in the field of agriculture, underscoring the province’s commitment to regional development and people-to-people engagement.

This offer reflects the KP government’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to the welfare and development of the Afghan people, the statement said.

In a bid to deepen cooperation, Gandapur also announced the formation of a special delegation to visit Afghanistan. The team, he said, will serve as a bridge between the two nations, fostering trust, harmony, and practical collaboration across key sectors.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues including bilateral relations, trade and transit, Afghan refugee affairs, and cross-border connectivity. Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing ties rooted in shared language, ethnicity, tribal and religious bonds, and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and regional stability.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information, was also present and was tasked with coordinating with relevant Afghan authorities to ensure continued engagement and follow-up on proposed initiatives.

Shakeeb welcomed the KP government’s gesture, expressing appreciation for its longstanding support of Afghan refugees and broader humanitarian efforts. He reaffirmed Afghanistan’s interest in bolstering bilateral relations and joint efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.

Both parties also underscored the need to collectively confront external threats and safeguard the future of upcoming generations through cooperation, stability, and mutual respect.