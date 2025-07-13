Latest News
Pakistan’s Gandapur pledges more support to Afghanistan, including new cancer hospital
The proposal for a hospital was made by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb,
In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties and humanitarian cooperation, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has offered to assist in establishing a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The proposal was made by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur during a meeting with Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, held on Saturday in Islamabad.
According to an official statement issued by KP House, the Chief Minister also pledged full support in the field of agriculture, underscoring the province’s commitment to regional development and people-to-people engagement.
This offer reflects the KP government’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to the welfare and development of the Afghan people, the statement said.
In a bid to deepen cooperation, Gandapur also announced the formation of a special delegation to visit Afghanistan. The team, he said, will serve as a bridge between the two nations, fostering trust, harmony, and practical collaboration across key sectors.
The meeting included in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues including bilateral relations, trade and transit, Afghan refugee affairs, and cross-border connectivity. Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing ties rooted in shared language, ethnicity, tribal and religious bonds, and reaffirmed their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and regional stability.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information, was also present and was tasked with coordinating with relevant Afghan authorities to ensure continued engagement and follow-up on proposed initiatives.
Shakeeb welcomed the KP government’s gesture, expressing appreciation for its longstanding support of Afghan refugees and broader humanitarian efforts. He reaffirmed Afghanistan’s interest in bolstering bilateral relations and joint efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.
Both parties also underscored the need to collectively confront external threats and safeguard the future of upcoming generations through cooperation, stability, and mutual respect.
Latest News
IEA delegation attends international railway congress in China
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) participated in the 12th Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC), held in China, where representatives from over 60 countries convened to discuss innovations and challenges in the global railway sector.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Railways at the Ministry of Public Works, led the Afghan delegation at the high-level event, which brought together senior government officials, railway experts, industry leaders, and researchers to explore modern railway technologies and infrastructure development.
According to Ministry spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the congress focused on key themes including advancements in railway systems, cross-border connectivity, capacity-building strategies, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming rail transport globally.
The participation of Afghanistan at such international forums underscores the IEA’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and upgrading the country’s rail infrastructure, the spokesman said in a statement.
The International Union of Railways (UIC), headquartered in Paris, is the world’s leading railway cooperation body. Afghanistan has been a member of the UIC since 2013, with its membership playing a vital role in aligning the country’s railway development goals with global standards and practices.
As Afghanistan seeks to expand its railway network and enhance trade corridors linking Central and South Asia, involvement in multilateral platforms such as the UIC Congress offers opportunities for technical collaboration, investment, and policy alignment.
Latest News
Khalilzad rejects claims that China controls former US base in Afghanistan
In a statement posted Saturday on X, Khalilzad wrote: “I do not believe the report that Communist China now controls the strategic Bagram Airbase. It is not true.”
Former U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has firmly denied reports suggesting that China has taken control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, countering repeated assertions made by President Donald Trump.
In a statement posted Saturday on X, Khalilzad wrote: “I do not believe the report that Communist China now controls the strategic Bagram Airbase. It is not true.”
His remarks come after Trump publicly repeated claims that China has assumed control over the airbase—once the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan—describing the situation as a major strategic failure stemming from the 2021 withdrawal.
Trump, who returned to office in January 2025, has sharply criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the exit from Afghanistan. In recent public remarks, Trump stated that Bagram’s location, near China’s western border and its nuclear facilities, makes it a critical military asset. He described the U.S. pullout as a “disaster” that has “handed a strategic gift to China.”
Earlier this week, Khalilzad had shared a link to one such report claiming Chinese control over Bagram. In a follow-up post, however, he clarified that he does not endorse the claim and has seen no credible evidence supporting it.
Bagram Airbase, located just north of Kabul, served as the central hub of American and NATO operations for nearly 20 years. Since the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, the airfield has been under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No verifiable evidence has emerged indicating that Chinese forces or officials have taken over its operations.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s Education Ministry pledges schooling for returnee students from Iran
The Ministry of Education said it would take full responsibility for the academic integration of children arriving from neighboring countries, especially Iran.
Amid a surge in deportations of Afghan refugees from Iran, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education has pledged to ensure continued schooling for returning students, reaffirming its commitment to their education and development.
In an official statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Education said it would take full responsibility for the academic integration of children arriving from neighboring countries, especially Iran.
In line with our religious, professional, and national obligations, the Ministry is committed to the education returnee students, the statement read.
The Ministry outlined plans to enroll returning students across a range of educational institutions, including public schools, religious seminaries, and private educational centers operating under both governmental and private frameworks.
Officials emphasized that the goal is to provide a “secure and Islamic environment” for students to continue their studies without disruption. The ministry also issued a call to action, urging parents, community leaders, religious scholars, and charitable organizations to assist in facilitating the reintegration of returnee children into the education system.
The announcement comes as thousands of Afghans, including school-aged children, are being forcibly returned from Iran, often without any formal reintegration mechanism in place. The ministry stated it remains firmly committed to ensuring that no Afghan child is deprived of their right to education, regardless of their circumstances.
IEA delegation attends international railway congress in China
Khalilzad rejects claims that China controls former US base in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Education Ministry pledges schooling for returnee students from Iran
End of US protected status for Afghans sparks fears of deportation
Pakistan’s Gandapur pledges more support to Afghanistan, including new cancer hospital
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Iran’s ‘brutal’ mass deportation of Afghan migrants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
-
Latest News4 days ago
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank working to shift economy from cash to cards
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49