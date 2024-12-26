Afghanistan’s invaders have failed to learn from the past: Anas Haqqani

Marking the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate, stated that the Afghans had previously defeated "arrogant empires."

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Haqqani remarked that despite the historical defeats suffered by past invaders, none had learned from their predecessors' fate, which ultimately led to the downfall of subsequent aggressors.

He pointed out that some people still fail to grasp the clear lessons of Afghanistan's history.

Haqqani underscored that while the Afghan people celebrated the end of Soviet occupation by achieving their freedom, it came at a tremendous cost.

He concluded by honoring the sacrifices of those who paved the way for this victory, asserting that their legacy will remain etched in the collective memory of humanity for generations to come.