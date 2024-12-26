PM’s political deputy says IEA won’t hesitate to defend Afghans

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will not hesitate to defend the Afghan people and will reject any party's directives.

Speaking at a program at Kabul University, Kabir emphasized that the IEA does not allow any armed groups to operate on Afghanistan's soil. He also remarked that false accusations against Afghanistan serve no constructive purpose and only worsen relations, leading to increased violence.

Kabir welcomed the reopening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Kabul, calling it a positive step in bilateral relations.

Additionally, he highlighted the IEA's efforts to enhance the education system, ensuring that students receive both modern education and religious training.

Kabir affirmed that Afghanistan's educational system is grounded in Islamic and Afghan values, free from the influence of any political factions.