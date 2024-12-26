Latest News
PM’s political deputy says IEA won’t hesitate to defend Afghans
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will not hesitate to defend the Afghan people and will reject any party's directives.
Speaking at a program at Kabul University, Kabir emphasized that the IEA does not allow any armed groups to operate on Afghanistan's soil. He also remarked that false accusations against Afghanistan serve no constructive purpose and only worsen relations, leading to increased violence.
Kabir welcomed the reopening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Kabul, calling it a positive step in bilateral relations.
Additionally, he highlighted the IEA's efforts to enhance the education system, ensuring that students receive both modern education and religious training.
Kabir affirmed that Afghanistan's educational system is grounded in Islamic and Afghan values, free from the influence of any political factions.
Afghanistan’s invaders have failed to learn from the past: Anas Haqqani
Marking the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate, stated that the Afghans had previously defeated "arrogant empires."
In a post on his X account on Thursday, Haqqani remarked that despite the historical defeats suffered by past invaders, none had learned from their predecessors' fate, which ultimately led to the downfall of subsequent aggressors.
He pointed out that some people still fail to grasp the clear lessons of Afghanistan's history.
Haqqani underscored that while the Afghan people celebrated the end of Soviet occupation by achieving their freedom, it came at a tremendous cost.
He concluded by honoring the sacrifices of those who paved the way for this victory, asserting that their legacy will remain etched in the collective memory of humanity for generations to come.
Pakistan confirms airstrikes in Afghanistan
Stating that protecting its citizens was Pakistan’s top priority, Baloch reiterated that there were “threats posed by terrorist elements to Pakistan and its citizens”.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed that the country carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan on Tuesday night.
“Pakistan is united for its people. Pakistan conducted an operation in Afghanistan’s border areas,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, Dawn newspaper reported.
“The intelligence-based operation was conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s border areas,” Baloch specified, adding that it was carried out “based on threats to the security of Pakistani citizens”.
However, the official stressed that Pakistan had “always prioritised dialogue in matters relating to ties with Afghanistan”.
“We respect Afghanistan’s integrity and sovereignty,” she asserted.
Baloch noted that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies routinely conduct operations “against terrorist groups in the border areas”. “Preparations for these operations are made in an extremely careful manner,” she highlighted.

“Pakistan is committed to the security of its public,” Baloch said.
IEA summons Pakistan’s charge d’Affaires over deadly airstrikes
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry handed over a "firm protest note" to the Pakistani diplomat, condemning the recent airstrikes by Pakistani forces in the Barmal district of Paktika province.
The note stressed that the protection of Afghanistan's territorial integrity is a "red line" for the Islamic Emirate and warned that such reckless actions would have serious and far-reaching consequences.
The Pakistani airstrikes, which took place late Tuesday night, resulted in 46 deaths and left six others injured in Barmal district.
IEA says Afghans sacrifice everything in defense of their beliefs
Marking 45 years since the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, the Islamic Emirate said on Thursday that Afghans’ struggle demonstrates that they are deeply committed to their faith, value their freedom and independence, and are ready to sacrifice everything in defense of their beliefs.
“This invasion posed a severe threat to the religion, freedom, prosperity, and social security of the Afghan people,” IEA said in a statement.
It said that as a result of the Afghan people's “sacrifices, hardships, martyrdoms, and unwavering commitment, and with the help of Allah, the once-powerful Soviet forces suffered a humiliating defeat in Afghanistan and were forced to retreat after nine years.”
“Alhamdulillah (thanks Allah), the resilient Afghan nation did not remain silent in the face of this aggression. With unity, determination, and steadfast courage, they stood firm against the Soviet forces, sacrificing their lives, wealth, and everything they owned for the cause of jihad,” it added.
The Islamic Emirate also urged the future generations to “follow the path of their ancestors, defending their faith and homeland with courage, standing firm against any form of invasion and oppression.”
