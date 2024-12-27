Connect with us

At least 20 children killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika: UNICEF

Published

5 hours ago

on

At least 20 children have been killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday.

"UNICEF is deeply saddened by reports that at least 20 children have been killed in an attack near the border in eastern Afghanistan. Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Children are not and must never be a target," Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF's regional director in South Asia, said.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Paktika's Barmal district on Tuesday night. The Islamic Emirate said 46 people were killed in the strikes.

 

Chinese company interested in building a hydroelectric dam on Kokche River

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 27, 2024

By

A Chinese company has expressed interest to invest in building a hydroelectric dam on the Kokcha River in northeastern Afghanistan, the Ministry of Energy and Water said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement hat the head of the Chinese company met with Sirajuddin Wahaj, provincial director of energy and water in Takhar, and the technical team of the ministry.

The technical team of the ministry and the provincial director of energy and water in Takhar welcomed the company's interest and promised cooperation in this regard.

PM’s political deputy says IEA won’t hesitate to defend Afghans

Published

20 hours ago

on

December 26, 2024

By

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will not hesitate to defend the Afghan people and will reject any party's directives.

Speaking at a program at Kabul University, Kabir emphasized that the IEA does not allow any armed groups to operate on Afghanistan's soil. He also remarked that false accusations against Afghanistan serve no constructive purpose and only worsen relations, leading to increased violence.

Kabir welcomed the reopening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Kabul, calling it a positive step in bilateral relations.

Additionally, he highlighted the IEA's efforts to enhance the education system, ensuring that students receive both modern education and religious training.

Kabir affirmed that Afghanistan's educational system is grounded in Islamic and Afghan values, free from the influence of any political factions.

Afghanistan’s invaders have failed to learn from the past: Anas Haqqani

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 26, 2024

By

Marking the 45th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate, stated that the Afghans had previously defeated "arrogant empires."

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Haqqani remarked that despite the historical defeats suffered by past invaders, none had learned from their predecessors' fate, which ultimately led to the downfall of subsequent aggressors.

He pointed out that some people still fail to grasp the clear lessons of Afghanistan's history.

Haqqani underscored that while the Afghan people celebrated the end of Soviet occupation by achieving their freedom, it came at a tremendous cost.

He concluded by honoring the sacrifices of those who paved the way for this victory, asserting that their legacy will remain etched in the collective memory of humanity for generations to come.

