Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday that the 10th season of Afghanistan Cricket League 2025, known as “Shpageeza,” will begin on July 19 of this year.

In a post on its Facebook page, ACB stated that the tournament will be held at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.

The event will run from July 19 to August 1.

The tournament will feature five teams representing five zones of the country, with Kabul serving as the host city.