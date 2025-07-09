Second half of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League kicks off

As part of the ongoing Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4, Deyar-e-Sanayee defeated Etihad FC 6–3 in Match 46, marking the start of the second half of the season on Tuesday.

In Match 47, also held on Tuesday, the game between Jawanan Maihan and Zaher Asad FC ended in a 3–3 draw.

The second half of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 officially began on July 8 of this year.

Futsal fans across the country can watch the start of the second half of the season live and exclusively on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).