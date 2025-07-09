Sport
Second half of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League kicks off
As part of the ongoing Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4, Deyar-e-Sanayee defeated Etihad FC 6–3 in Match 46, marking the start of the second half of the season on Tuesday.
In Match 47, also held on Tuesday, the game between Jawanan Maihan and Zaher Asad FC ended in a 3–3 draw.
The second half of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 officially began on July 8 of this year.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the start of the second half of the season live and exclusively on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday that the 10th season of Afghanistan Cricket League 2025, known as “Shpageeza,” will begin on July 19 of this year.
In a post on its Facebook page, ACB stated that the tournament will be held at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.
The event will run from July 19 to August 1.
The tournament will feature five teams representing five zones of the country, with Kabul serving as the host city.
Afghan cricket umpire Bismillah Shinwari passes away aged 41
Shinwari, aged 41, played a key role in the development of Afghan cricket, both domestically and on the international stage.
Bismillah Shinwari, one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and respected cricket umpires, has passed away after a period of illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced.
Shinwari, aged 41, played a key role in the development of Afghan cricket, both domestically and on the international stage.
A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires “Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket,” the ACB said Tuesday.
Shinwari began his umpiring career in the early 2000s and steadily rose through the ranks as Afghanistan’s presence in world cricket grew. Over the years, he became known for his professionalism, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of the game.
He officiated in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs), 26 T20 Internationals, 31 First-Class matches, 51 List A games, and 96 domestic T20 matches—making him one of the most active and experienced umpires in the country’s cricketing history.
The ACB described Shinwari’s passing as “a great and irreparable loss” to the sport in Afghanistan, noting his contributions not just on the field, but also as a mentor to younger officials and a supporter of cricket’s growth across the country.
His legacy is deeply woven into the rise of Afghan cricket over the past two decades. (edited)
