Sport
Afghan cricket umpire Bismillah Shinwari passes away aged 41
Shinwari, aged 41, played a key role in the development of Afghan cricket, both domestically and on the international stage.
Bismillah Shinwari, one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and respected cricket umpires, has passed away after a period of illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced.
A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires “Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket,” the ACB said Tuesday.
Shinwari began his umpiring career in the early 2000s and steadily rose through the ranks as Afghanistan’s presence in world cricket grew. Over the years, he became known for his professionalism, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of the game.
He officiated in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs), 26 T20 Internationals, 31 First-Class matches, 51 List A games, and 96 domestic T20 matches—making him one of the most active and experienced umpires in the country’s cricketing history.
The ACB described Shinwari’s passing as “a great and irreparable loss” to the sport in Afghanistan, noting his contributions not just on the field, but also as a mentor to younger officials and a supporter of cricket’s growth across the country.
His legacy is deeply woven into the rise of Afghan cricket over the past two decades. (edited)
Sport
Afghanistan’s group stage opponents confirmed for CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Afghanistan’s national football team will face Tajikistan, Iran, and Malaysia in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) announced on Thursday that Group B matches will be hosted by Tajikistan.
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman will compete in Group A of the tournament.
The tournament, featuring eight teams, will take place from August 9 to September 8, 2025, with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan serving as co-hosts.
Sport
First half of Afghanistan Futsal League Season 4 concludes with Etihad victory
In the continuation of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League, Etihad FC delivered a spectacular performance in the 45th and final match of the first half of the season on Tuesday, defeating Deyar Sanayee with an impressive score of 10–2.
The 45 first-leg matches of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 came to an end on Tuesday with exciting and entertaining games.
The second half of the season, the return leg of these 45 matches will kick off on July 8.
Futsal fans across the country are encouraged to stay tuned and watch the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) starting July 8.
Sport
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
In a landmark development for Afghan cricket, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with ITW MEA to manage and deliver the Afghanistan Premier League (APL T20) over the next 10 editions.
The agreement, signed by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, CEO Naseeb Khan, and ITW MEA Director Vivek Chandra, marks a major step in reviving the country’s flagship T20 tournament.
ITW MEA, a UAE- and Africa-based company with a proven track record in media and sports management, will serve as the APL’s commercial and operational partner.
As part of the agreement, a joint governing council comprising ACB and ITW representatives will oversee the planning, venue selection, and operational decisions of the league.
The partnership aims to position the APL as a high-caliber global tournament and a vital platform for nurturing Afghan talent.
“The relaunch of the Afghanistan Premier League is a momentous achievement for Afghan cricket and its passionate fans,” said ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf at the signing ceremony.
“We are delighted to have partnered with a reputed organization like ITW for the successful delivery of the APL’s upcoming editions. This marks a significant step forward, and the official dates and venues will be announced soon.”
The ACB began the search for a strategic partner more than a year ago through a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Following extensive evaluation, ITW MEA was selected for its financial strength, technical capabilities, and experience working with global cricket bodies such as the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the long-term vision behind the deal: “Reviving the Afghanistan Premier League has been among our top priorities. Our focus is not just on hosting a tournament but on elevating the league’s quality, competitiveness, and prestige. This platform will
provide vital opportunities for our players and immense value to Afghan cricket overall.”
Expressing his enthusiasm, ITW MEA’s Vivek Chandra said: “We are honored to join hands with the Afghanistan Cricket Board as their investor and commercial partner. Afghanistan’s meteoric rise in world cricket has been inspiring, and this partnership reflects our commitment to contributing to the growth and success of Afghan cricket.”
To mark the occasion, a grand opening ceremony is scheduled for August 2025, where cricketing figures, business leaders, and international dignitaries will gather to celebrate the league’s revival. The ceremony will also unveil the venue and tournament window for the upcoming edition.
The Afghanistan Premier League was first launched in 2018 but faced operational and logistical challenges in subsequent years. With this new partnership, the ACB aims to deliver a stable, world-class tournament that bolsters the country’s cricketing infrastructure and global presence.
