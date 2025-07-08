Afghan cricket umpire Bismillah Shinwari passes away aged 41

Bismillah Shinwari, one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and respected cricket umpires, has passed away after a period of illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced.

Shinwari, aged 41, played a key role in the development of Afghan cricket, both domestically and on the international stage.

A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires “Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket,” the ACB said Tuesday.

Shinwari began his umpiring career in the early 2000s and steadily rose through the ranks as Afghanistan’s presence in world cricket grew. Over the years, he became known for his professionalism, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of the game.

He officiated in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs), 26 T20 Internationals, 31 First-Class matches, 51 List A games, and 96 domestic T20 matches—making him one of the most active and experienced umpires in the country’s cricketing history.

The ACB described Shinwari’s passing as “a great and irreparable loss” to the sport in Afghanistan, noting his contributions not just on the field, but also as a mentor to younger officials and a supporter of cricket’s growth across the country.

His legacy is deeply woven into the rise of Afghan cricket over the past two decades.