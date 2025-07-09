AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49

Match 48, in the second half of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4, ended in a 3–3 draw between Arya Forj and Zaitoon FC on Wednesday.

In Match 49, also held today, Noorzad FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Omid FC 4–0.

Looking ahead, Match 50 will be played tomorrow (Thursday), featuring Perozi Panjshir against Sadaqat FC. Match 51 will see Deyar-e-Sanayee take on Zaher Asad FC.

Futsal fans across the country can watch live and exclusive coverage of the league’s second half on Ariana Television.