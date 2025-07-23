Sport
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
In Match 74 of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4, Etihad FC claimed a convincing 6–2 victory over Zaher Asad FC in an entertaining contest.
In Match 75, held on Wednesday, Noorzad FC edged past Zaitoon FC with a narrow 3–2 win.
Looking ahead, Deyar Sanayee and Arya Forj will square off in Match 76, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).
Match 77 will see Jawanan Maihan go head-to-head with Perozi Panjshir.
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), with every match broadcast in real time.
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued in Kabul on Monday with two exciting matches showcasing skill, intensity, and drama.
In Match 70, Zaitoon delivered a commanding performance, securing a 4–0 victory over Zaher Asad. Zaitoon controlled the game from start to finish, claiming a well-deserved three points.
Match 71 offered fans a nail-biting, goal-packed showdown as Omid edged past Perozi Panjshir with a close 5–4 win. The back-and-forth encounter kept spectators on the edge of their seats, with Omid ultimately walking away with the vital three points.
Tuesday’s Fixtures:
-
Jawanan Maihan vs Arya Forj – 3:30 PM
-
Sadaqat vs Deyar Sanayee – 5:45 PM
All matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN), allowing fans across the country to follow the action in real time.
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
Discussions between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are reportedly ongoing, and a formal announcement is expected soon.
Afghanistan is expected to host Bangladesh for a white-ball series comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in the United Arab Emirates this October, pending final confirmation of dates.
ESPNcricinfo reported this weekend that according to sources familiar with the matter, the series is likely to take place between the conclusion of the Asia Cup in September and the start of Bangladesh’s scheduled home series against West Indies in late October.
Discussions between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are ongoing, and a formal announcement is expected soon.
If finalized, the October series will complete the second half of what was originally intended as a full-format bilateral tour in July 2024. That tour was to include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.
However, logistical challenges and Bangladesh’s congested cricket calendar led to a revised plan focusing solely on the white-ball portion, initially scheduled to be played in Greater Noida, India. Those matches were eventually postponed due to weather concerns.
The ODI leg of the series was played in November 2024, with Afghanistan securing a 2–1 series victory. The upcoming fixtures will now give both teams another opportunity to sharpen their limited-overs squads ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February–March.
The T20I series will also mark the first meeting between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the format since their dramatic encounter at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Kingstown. Afghanistan’s narrow win in that Super Eight clash secured their historic progression to the semi-finals of a global tournament for the first time.
For Afghanistan, the October series will serve as a crucial component of their international calendar, bridging the gap between the Asia Cup and a full tour of Zimbabwe set to begin at the end of October. Following that, Afghanistan is slated to play T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand as part of their World Cup preparations.
Meanwhile, both the ACB and BCB are reportedly in talks to reschedule the two-Test series originally included in the July 2024 tour, with a view to hosting it in 2026.
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
The much‑anticipated 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, marking a major highlight in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar.
In this T20 tournament, five regional sides — Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis‑e‑Ainak Knights, and Speen Ghar Tigers — will face off in a double round-robin format. A total of 21 matches are scheduled between July 19 and August 1
The defending champions, Amo Sharks, kicked off the tournament in early play against Boost Defenders. Amo Sharks won the match by six wickets.
All matches are being held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with two fixtures each day.
The league brings together Afghanistan’s top cricket talent, including stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and others, offering a showcase of national cricketing excellence.
