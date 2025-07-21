Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns

Afghanistan is expected to host Bangladesh for a white-ball series comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in the United Arab Emirates this October, pending final confirmation of dates.

ESPNcricinfo reported this weekend that according to sources familiar with the matter, the series is likely to take place between the conclusion of the Asia Cup in September and the start of Bangladesh’s scheduled home series against West Indies in late October.

Discussions between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are ongoing, and a formal announcement is expected soon.

If finalized, the October series will complete the second half of what was originally intended as a full-format bilateral tour in July 2024. That tour was to include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

However, logistical challenges and Bangladesh’s congested cricket calendar led to a revised plan focusing solely on the white-ball portion, initially scheduled to be played in Greater Noida, India. Those matches were eventually postponed due to weather concerns.

The ODI leg of the series was played in November 2024, with Afghanistan securing a 2–1 series victory. The upcoming fixtures will now give both teams another opportunity to sharpen their limited-overs squads ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February–March.

The T20I series will also mark the first meeting between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the format since their dramatic encounter at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Kingstown. Afghanistan’s narrow win in that Super Eight clash secured their historic progression to the semi-finals of a global tournament for the first time.

For Afghanistan, the October series will serve as a crucial component of their international calendar, bridging the gap between the Asia Cup and a full tour of Zimbabwe set to begin at the end of October. Following that, Afghanistan is slated to play T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand as part of their World Cup preparations.

Meanwhile, both the ACB and BCB are reportedly in talks to reschedule the two-Test series originally included in the July 2024 tour, with a view to hosting it in 2026.