AFPL: Etihad 7–2 Arya Forj, Noorzad 7–3 Jawanan Maihan

Published

1 hour ago

on

In the 52nd match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 on Friday, Etihad FC put on a dominant display, defeating Arya Forj 7–2.

Later in the day, during the 53rd match, Noorzad FC secured a solid 7–3 victory over Jawanan Maihan.

Looking ahead, Zaitoon FC and Perozi Panjshir will clash in the 54th match, scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the 55th match will see Omid FC take on Sadaqat FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the season on Ariana Television

AFPL: Sadaqat and Zaher Asad claim victories

Published

1 day ago

on

July 10, 2025

By

Last Updated on: July 11, 2025

In the 50th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) Season 4, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Perozi Panjshir with a commanding 7–0 scoreline.

In the 51st match held today (Thursday), Zaher Asad FC earned a 3–1 victory over Deyar-e-Sanayee.

Looking ahead, the 52nd match is set for tomorrow (Friday), with Arya Forj facing off against Etihad FC. In the 53rd match, Noorzad FC will take on Jawanan-e-Maihan.

Futsal fans across the country can watch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the league on Ariana Television.

AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days

Published

2 days ago

on

July 9, 2025

By

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday that the 10th season of Afghanistan Cricket League 2025, known as “Shpageeza,” will begin on July 19 of this year.

In a post on its Facebook page, ACB stated that the tournament will be held at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.

The event will run from July 19 to August 1.

The tournament will feature five teams representing five zones of the country, with Kabul serving as the host city.

