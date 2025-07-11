AFPL: Etihad 7–2 Arya Forj, Noorzad 7–3 Jawanan Maihan

In the 52nd match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 on Friday, Etihad FC put on a dominant display, defeating Arya Forj 7–2.

Later in the day, during the 53rd match, Noorzad FC secured a solid 7–3 victory over Jawanan Maihan.

Looking ahead, Zaitoon FC and Perozi Panjshir will clash in the 54th match, scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the 55th match will see Omid FC take on Sadaqat FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the season on Ariana Television