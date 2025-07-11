Sport
AFPL: Etihad 7–2 Arya Forj, Noorzad 7–3 Jawanan Maihan
In the 52nd match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 on Friday, Etihad FC put on a dominant display, defeating Arya Forj 7–2.
Later in the day, during the 53rd match, Noorzad FC secured a solid 7–3 victory over Jawanan Maihan.
Looking ahead, Zaitoon FC and Perozi Panjshir will clash in the 54th match, scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the 55th match will see Omid FC take on Sadaqat FC.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the season on Ariana Television
AFPL: Sadaqat and Zaher Asad claim victories
In the 50th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) Season 4, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Perozi Panjshir with a commanding 7–0 scoreline.
In the 51st match held today (Thursday), Zaher Asad FC earned a 3–1 victory over Deyar-e-Sanayee.
Looking ahead, the 52nd match is set for tomorrow (Friday), with Arya Forj facing off against Etihad FC. In the 53rd match, Noorzad FC will take on Jawanan-e-Maihan.
Futsal fans across the country can watch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the league on Ariana Television.
AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday that the 10th season of Afghanistan Cricket League 2025, known as “Shpageeza,” will begin on July 19 of this year.
In a post on its Facebook page, ACB stated that the tournament will be held at the Kabul Cricket Stadium.
The event will run from July 19 to August 1.
The tournament will feature five teams representing five zones of the country, with Kabul serving as the host city.
Berlin in ‘technical contact only’ with IEA, says German FM
Uzbekistan committed to supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan: FM Saidov
Pakistan, Iran explore ways to enhance regional engagement with Afghanistan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Kabul, vows to expand ties
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
