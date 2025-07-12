Connect with us

Sport

Italy qualify for T20 World Cup for first time

Published

3 hours ago

on

Italy may have fumbled their way out of the last two soccer World Cup qualifying campaigns but their cricket counterparts smashed their way into uncharted territory by booking a maiden Twenty20 World Cup berth on Friday.

The cricketing minnows sealed qualification for the first time ever, sneaking through the European qualifiers despite losing their final match against the Netherlands in a result that suited both teams perfectly, Reuters reported.

Italy needed only to avoid a heavy defeat to secure their historic spot thanks to a superior net run rate and that is exactly what unfolded.

Setting a modest target of 135 for victory, they watched the Dutch cruise home in 16.2 overs, a margin narrow enough to send both teams through to the 2026 tournament.

Scotland, veterans of six previous T20 World Cup editions, were the big losers, failing to secure their spot for the 20-team tournament, losing to Jersey who chased down 134 in a last-ball victory. But Scotland also needed Italy to win.

The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with five additional qualification spots still up for grabs from Africa and the Asia-East Asian Pacific regions.

TEAMS QUALIFIED FOR 2026 T20 WORLD CUP

Sri Lanka (co-hosts), India (co-hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

AFPL: Etihad 7–2 Arya Forj, Noorzad 7–3 Jawanan Maihan

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 11, 2025

By

In the 52nd match of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 on Friday, Etihad FC put on a dominant display, defeating Arya Forj 7–2.

Later in the day, during the 53rd match, Noorzad FC secured a solid 7–3 victory over Jawanan Maihan.

Looking ahead, Zaitoon FC and Perozi Panjshir will clash in the 54th match, scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the 55th match will see Omid FC take on Sadaqat FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the season on Ariana Television

Continue Reading

Sport

AFPL: Sadaqat and Zaher Asad claim victories

Published

2 days ago

on

July 10, 2025

By

Last Updated on: July 11, 2025

In the 50th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) Season 4, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Perozi Panjshir with a commanding 7–0 scoreline.

In the 51st match held today (Thursday), Zaher Asad FC earned a 3–1 victory over Deyar-e-Sanayee.

Looking ahead, the 52nd match is set for tomorrow (Friday), with Arya Forj facing off against Etihad FC. In the 53rd match, Noorzad FC will take on Jawanan-e-Maihan.

Futsal fans across the country can watch live and exclusive coverage of the second half of the league on Ariana Television.

Continue Reading

Sport

AFPL: Match 48 ends in draw; Noorzad FC triumphs over Omid FC in match 49

Published

3 days ago

on

July 9, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!