Amnesty International urges IEA to end education ban for girls

Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the ongoing exclusion of Afghan girls from education, noting that with the start of the new academic year, girls above the sixth grade, including university students, remain barred from schools and higher education.

The South Asia office of Amnesty International highlighted that Afghan girls have been denied access to formal education for over four years, depriving a generation of young women of critical learning opportunities.

In a statement, the human rights organization called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure that girls can safely return to schools and universities.

Amnesty International warned that continuing restrictions on girls’ education will have severe long-term consequences on the development of the country and the future of its youth.