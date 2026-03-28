Afghan defense forces stand ready to protect national sovereignty: MoD

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has reassured the nation that its defense forces are fully prepared to address any security threats along the country’s borders.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, made a firm statement asserting that the protection of Afghanistan’s independence and national security is a fundamental responsibility for all members of the Afghan armed forces. He emphasized that this commitment is both a religious and patriotic duty.

In addition, Sediqullah Nasrat, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry, released a video message stressing that Afghan forces stationed in the eastern zone are steadfast in their positions, remaining vigilant to defend the nation’s sovereignty against any external threats. Nasrat further highlighted that the defense forces are leveraging all available resources to ensure the safety, security, and stability of Afghanistan, underscoring their unwavering dedication to serving the Afghan people.

The statements come at a time of heightened regional tensions, as Afghanistan continues to focus on safeguarding its borders and strengthening its defense capabilities.