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US regime change efforts in Afghanistan ended in failure, says Merz

The Chancellor pointed out that, in his view, the only successful regime change in recent decades occurred in Panama.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has criticized the United States’ efforts at regime change in countries like Afghanistan, describing them as largely unsuccessful.

Speaking at a forum in Frankfurt on Friday, organized by the FAZ newspaper, Merz questioned the effectiveness of regime change as a strategy. “Is regime change really the goal?” he asked, adding that such efforts have “mostly gone wrong” in past conflicts, particularly the war in Afghanistan.

Merz expressed significant doubts about the existence of a coherent and successful strategy for regime change, remarking, “I have serious doubts as to whether there is a strategy and whether that strategy is being successfully implemented.” He warned that without a clear plan, such efforts could take even longer to achieve, if at all.

The Chancellor pointed out that, in his view, the only successful regime change in recent decades occurred in Panama. In contrast, Merz stated that most other attempts, including in Afghanistan, have failed to deliver the intended outcomes.

His comments come amid widespread domestic and international criticism of the U.S. military presence and withdrawal from Afghanistan, following nearly two decades of conflict that culminated in the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.

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Afghan defense forces stand ready to protect national sovereignty: MoD

Sediqullah Nasrat, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry, released a video message stressing that Afghan forces stationed in the eastern zone are steadfast in their positions, remaining vigilant to defend the nation’s sovereignty against any external threats.

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March 28, 2026

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The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan has reassured the nation that its defense forces are fully prepared to address any security threats along the country’s borders.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, made a firm statement asserting that the protection of Afghanistan’s independence and national security is a fundamental responsibility for all members of the Afghan armed forces. He emphasized that this commitment is both a religious and patriotic duty.

In addition, Sediqullah Nasrat, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry, released a video message stressing that Afghan forces stationed in the eastern zone are steadfast in their positions, remaining vigilant to defend the nation’s sovereignty against any external threats. Nasrat further highlighted that the defense forces are leveraging all available resources to ensure the safety, security, and stability of Afghanistan, underscoring their unwavering dedication to serving the Afghan people.

The statements come at a time of heightened regional tensions, as Afghanistan continues to focus on safeguarding its borders and strengthening its defense capabilities.

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Amnesty International urges IEA to end education ban for girls

In a statement, the human rights organization called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure that girls can safely return to schools and universities.

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4 hours ago

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March 28, 2026

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Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the ongoing exclusion of Afghan girls from education, noting that with the start of the new academic year, girls above the sixth grade, including university students, remain barred from schools and higher education.

The South Asia office of Amnesty International highlighted that Afghan girls have been denied access to formal education for over four years, depriving a generation of young women of critical learning opportunities.

In a statement, the human rights organization called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure that girls can safely return to schools and universities.

Amnesty International warned that continuing restrictions on girls’ education will have severe long-term consequences on the development of the country and the future of its youth.

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IEA says Iranian drivers no longer need visas to enter Afghanistan

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22 hours ago

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March 27, 2026

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Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesperson for the governor of Herat, announced on Friday that Iranian cargo truck drivers will no longer need visas to enter Afghanistan.

Saeedi said that, by order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, starting Saturday, Iranian transit vehicles will be allowed to enter Afghanistan without a visa or a “road pass.”

According to him, the implementation of this decision will reduce transportation costs and, as a result, lower the prices of goods.

Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, visited the Islam Qala border crossing on Friday to review the implementation of this order. During the visit, he discussed the details of executing the plan with officials from relevant departments, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Public Works, Customs, and Transport.

Starting Saturday (March 28), foreign cargo vehicles are expected to enter the Islam Qala border without the need for a visa or road pass, unload their goods, and then return to their destinations.

The statement added that implementing this plan could reduce transportation fares on one hand and, by lowering transport costs, help decrease the prices of goods on the other.

This process will create daily job opportunities for more than 1,000 people.

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