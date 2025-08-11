Latest News
Anas Haqqani says Ghani’s exit forced rapid takeover of Kabul
As Afghanistan approaches the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, senior member Anas Haqqani has said the movement initially intended to enter Kabul through a negotiated settlement aimed at maintaining normal diplomatic relations with the international community.
However, he claimed, the sudden departure of former President Ashraf Ghani upended that plan and triggered a swift military entry into the capital.
In a recent interview, Haqqani said the leadership had been pursuing “serious efforts” for a peaceful transfer of power, underpinned by “extensive diplomacy” to reassure foreign governments. But the announcement of Ghani’s escape on August 15, 2021, created an immediate security vacuum.
“His departure created a power vacuum, looters began raiding, and chaos unfolded. The situation demanded our entry into Kabul,” Haqqani said, adding that the decision was made to prevent instability from spiraling.
Haqqani also revisited the 2020 Doha Agreement signed between the Islamic Emirate and the United States, describing it as “a symbol of U.S. defeat.”
While the IEA’s leadership believed the U.S. would eventually withdraw, he said there were lingering fears of a last-minute reversal, particularly with the impending U.S. presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
We wanted to secure their signature in front of the world, Haqqani said adding that that signature represented the U.S and NATO’s defeat and exit, even though they labeled it a peace agreement.
According to Haqqani, the Kabul-appointed negotiating team at intra-Afghan talks appeared to deliberately stall in hopes that a change in U.S. leadership would lead to the agreement’s cancellation.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, as IEA members reached the outskirts of Kabul. Ghani, who fled the country in a military helicopter, said later he left to avoid bloodshed.
Since then, the Islamic Emirate has faced sanctions, frozen assets, and a lack of formal recognition, with its policies—particularly restrictions on women’s rights—remaining a key sticking point in international engagement. The only country that has officially recognized the IEA government is Russia.
Islamic scholars and investors from 10 countries pledge support for Panjshir province
Islamic scholars and business leaders from 10 Muslim-majority countries have pledged to expand trade ties and channel fresh investment into Afghanistan’s Panjshir province, in a move aimed at revitalizing the region’s economy and promoting its image abroad.
The delegation — with representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Malaysia, Palestine, Syria, and India — met with Panjshir Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim during an official visit. Participants committed to showcasing what they described as the “true image” of Afghanistan to the wider Islamic world and potential investors.
Hakim told the visitors that with security now restored after five decades of conflict, Afghanistan was entering a new era of opportunity.
While acknowledging the heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, he urged investors from Islamic nations to play a role in strengthening the Islamic system and rebuilding key sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and mining.
Dr. Abdullah al-Zindani, head of Yemen’s Council of Scholars, praised Afghanistan’s security environment and vowed to advocate for the country internationally.
Qatari investor Mohammed Hassan al-Emadi signaled readiness to commit capital to tourism and agriculture, sectors seen as having strong growth potential in Panjshir.
Khalid, chairman of the Islamic Funding Committee and a Yemeni businessman, said he was in Afghanistan to help consolidate the foundations of the Islamic government.
He revealed a proposal under which some 250 companies and investors from Muslim countries would each invest around $900,000 in Afghanistan’s economy.
Panjshir’s local administration has in recent years intensified its push to attract foreign capital, hosting multiple delegations to highlight the province’s agricultural potential, natural resources, and scenic landscapes. Officials say they hope this latest round of commitments will translate into concrete projects that can create jobs, improve infrastructure, and stimulate sustainable growth in the province.
One child returns to Afghanistan every 30 seconds as humanitarian crisis worsens: charity
Afghanistan is facing a dramatic surge in returning children, with nearly one child returning to the country from Iran or Pakistan every 30 seconds on average, according to a statement released by Save the Children on Monday.
More than 800,000 children have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan this year, double the number recorded in 2024. Around three-quarters of these children have returned from Iran, many of them born outside Afghanistan or having spent most of their lives in exile.
The child rights organisation warns that many of these children are arriving with little more than the clothes on their backs, some unaccompanied, and are effectively strangers in their own homeland.
“The scale and pace of people returning to Afghanistan right now is completely unprecedented,” said Samira Sayed Rahman, Advocacy Director at Save the Children in Afghanistan. “We are on the brink of a full-scale humanitarian crisis like we’ve never seen before.”
The crisis is further exacerbated by internal displacement, driven by worsening climate conditions, including severe drought in northern provinces that has devastated crops and water supplies. One in five Afghan children is now facing crisis levels of hunger.
At the same time, international aid cuts have severely impacted humanitarian operations, with agencies overwhelmed by the volume of need.
Save the Children urged regional governments to ensure all returns are voluntary, safe and dignified, particularly for unaccompanied children who are at heightened risk of exploitation and abuse. It also called on the international community to step up emergency funding — both for border support and long-term resettlement assistance.
UNICEF reports over 2 million migrants returned to Afghanistan so far this year
More than two million migrants, including approximately 500,000 children, have returned to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries so far this year, UNICEF announced following a visit by Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations.
Chaiban, who recently completed his fourth visit to Afghanistan, highlighted the scale of returns, noting that on July 4 alone, over 50,000 individuals crossed into Afghanistan from Iran — the highest single-day figure recorded in 2025.
He warned that this mass influx has placed severe pressure on already fragile communities, where more than half of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.
During his visit, Chaiban toured key border reception centers including Islam Qala and Herat, meeting with returning families and witnessing firsthand the challenges they face.
While humanitarian and support services at these centers are being delivered in a coordinated effort by local authorities, UN agencies, NGOs, and partners, persistent shortages in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities are complicating reintegration.
Since the start of 2025, UNICEF has also identified and reunified over 6,000 unaccompanied or separated children with their families or relatives. The agency emphasized the urgent need to provide special protection to vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.
A critical concern raised by Chaiban was the ongoing ban on girls’ education beyond sixth grade. He cautioned that this restriction endangers not only the future of Afghan girls but also threatens the country’s broader development prospects. UNICEF called for the immediate lifting of these educational limitations.
In response to the return movements, UNICEF urged Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to adopt a safe, dignified, voluntary, and phased approach to managing returns. The agency stressed the importance of regional dialogue to minimize the impact on host communities.
UNICEF also appealed to donor countries to increase funding for humanitarian programs supporting returnees, with a focus on women and children.
In addition to UNICEF’s warnings, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that over the past two years, more than four million migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan. IOM described the ongoing return as one of the largest mass movements in the country’s recent history and called for urgent funding and enhanced regional cooperation to address the growing humanitarian crisis.
