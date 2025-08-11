Anas Haqqani says Ghani’s exit forced rapid takeover of Kabul

As Afghanistan approaches the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, senior member Anas Haqqani has said the movement initially intended to enter Kabul through a negotiated settlement aimed at maintaining normal diplomatic relations with the international community.

However, he claimed, the sudden departure of former President Ashraf Ghani upended that plan and triggered a swift military entry into the capital.

In a recent interview, Haqqani said the leadership had been pursuing “serious efforts” for a peaceful transfer of power, underpinned by “extensive diplomacy” to reassure foreign governments. But the announcement of Ghani’s escape on August 15, 2021, created an immediate security vacuum.

“His departure created a power vacuum, looters began raiding, and chaos unfolded. The situation demanded our entry into Kabul,” Haqqani said, adding that the decision was made to prevent instability from spiraling.

Haqqani also revisited the 2020 Doha Agreement signed between the Islamic Emirate and the United States, describing it as “a symbol of U.S. defeat.”

While the IEA’s leadership believed the U.S. would eventually withdraw, he said there were lingering fears of a last-minute reversal, particularly with the impending U.S. presidential transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

We wanted to secure their signature in front of the world, Haqqani said adding that that signature represented the U.S and NATO’s defeat and exit, even though they labeled it a peace agreement.

According to Haqqani, the Kabul-appointed negotiating team at intra-Afghan talks appeared to deliberately stall in hopes that a change in U.S. leadership would lead to the agreement’s cancellation.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, as IEA members reached the outskirts of Kabul. Ghani, who fled the country in a military helicopter, said later he left to avoid bloodshed.

Since then, the Islamic Emirate has faced sanctions, frozen assets, and a lack of formal recognition, with its policies—particularly restrictions on women’s rights—remaining a key sticking point in international engagement. The only country that has officially recognized the IEA government is Russia.