COVID-19
At UN, leaders confront COVID’s impact on global education
Activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The summit on transforming education, held at the UN General Assembly, ahead of the annual leaders’ meeting, called on the world’s nations to ensure that children everywhere from sub-Saharan Africa to the United States don’t fall too far behind in school, AP reported.
Nigerian youth activist Karimot Odebode said: “We demand you take responsibility.”
“We will not stop until every person in every village and every highland has access to an education.”
The percentage of 10-year-old children in poor and middle-income countries who cannot read a simple story increased to an estimated 70% — up 13 percentage points since before the pandemic shuttered classrooms, according to a report from the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF and other aid organizations.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to radically transform education,” U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told reporters ahead of the education summit at U.N. headquarters in New York.
“We owe it to the coming generation if we don’t want to witness the emergence of a generation of misfits.”
A closing statement from the United Nations after the full-day meeting said 130 countries had committed to “rebooting their education systems” and taking action to end the learning crisis.
It was unclear what that meant specifically. Countries were asked to commit to devoting at least 20% of their national budgets to education, AP reported.
When COVID-19 closed schools around the world in spring 2020, many children simply stopped learning — some for months, others for longer. For many, there was no such thing as remote learning.
More than 800 million young people around the world lacked internet access at home, according to a study by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union in December 2020.
COVID-19
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily, Reuters reported.
ASIA-PACIFIC
The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life “in an orderly manner” from Monday following more than two weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, local authorities said on Sunday.
AMERICAS
Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years.
EUROPE
The annual Oktoberfest, one of the world’s largest festivals, kicked off in Munich on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The world may be edging toward a global recession as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation, the World Bank said on Thursday.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation, Reuters reported.
VACCINES, TREATMENTS
The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.72 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries, GAVI data shows.
Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) says WHO expands recommendation for Veklury (Remdesivir) to patients with severe disease in latest update to COVID-19 guidelines.
COVID-19
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, AP reported.
The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said.
Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.
Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.
The bus overturned about 2:40 a.m., according to an online report by an arm of the Guizhou Daily media group. Following the accident, it said that provincial leaders called for an examination into the pandemic transfer and isolation procedures.
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kandahar province
Kandahar provincial officials say there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province in the past two weeks, and that hospital admissions have also increased.
Health officials said the increase has been noticed among women, young men and the elderly, many of whom have been admitted to the 100-bed hospital in Kandahar city.
“Over the past ten months, coronavirus cases have had its lowest peak but now unfortunately it has risen in the last two weeks,” said Jinnah Ibrahimi, head of the coronavirus hospital for the southern zone.
Doctors have also raised concerns over the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in this province.
“Those patients who visit our hospital have coronavirus symptoms and they are young men; the number of our patients have also increased and daily four to five patients are referred to us,” said Abdul Baqi Pana, a doctor.
Doctors are meanwhile encouraging the public to get vaccinated.
According to the public health department, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in this province in the past year and 57 people have died from the virus in this time.
UNESCO launches literacy program in southwest Afghanistan
Climate leaders sound alarm as Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico
At UN, leaders confront COVID’s impact on global education
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
Stable and prosperous Afghanistan a priority for Pakistan
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO: COVID end ‘in sight,’ deaths at lowest since March 2020
-
World4 days ago
71 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in ‘provocations’ by Armenia
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA opposes establishment of new fund to handle frozen assets
-
Latest News4 days ago
OCHA faced with a lack of funds in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
SCO members emphasize on peace and stability in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Haqqani calls on those who left country to return home
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA requests proposals for two ISS private astronaut missions