Latest News
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out 3G internet services to Khulam district in Samangan province and officially inaugurated the service at a ceremony on Thursday in the area.
According to AWCC officials, the decision to roll out 3G services in the district was taken based on the needs of local residents.
“We launched the start of high-quality 3G Afghan wireless services in Khulam district with the cooperation of the education head of this district,” said Yafis Saqib, head of AWCC’s Balkh division.
He also emphasized that serious efforts are being made to improve the internet services of AWCC throughout Afghanistan.
The residents of the district meanwhile welcomed the activation of 3G services by AWCC and said that their internet problems will now be resolved.
“We thank Afghan Wireless Company for the decision it has taken in solving people’s problems and we are very happy,” said Obaidullah Azizi, a resident of the district.
Local officials also welcomed the activation of 3G services in the area and said that residents have always needed quality internet services.
“The people of Khulam district needed high-quality internet, and we request Afghan Wireless Company to enable 4G services in the near future,” said Qari Sibghatullah, head of education in the district.
Latest News
China pledges to continue supporting IEA government
The Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu said in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi that China will continue to support the new Afghan government, MoFA said.
According to Muttaqi, several issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two on Wednesday.
The Chinese ambassador announced Beijing would provide aid ahead of winter to needy Afghans within the framework of a mechanism in cooperation with relevant agencies.
Muttaqi thanked China for completing unfinished projects and starting new projects in order to help Afghans.
He also praised China’s recent move to not impose customs tariffs on 98 percent of Afghan products.
Latest News
SIGAR reviews reasons for collapse of former Afghan government
The US Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has assessed the underlying factors behind the collapse of the former Afghan government and listed nine factors that led to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s take over.
SIGAR found the single most important factor in the former ANDSF’s collapse in August 2021 was the US decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan, which was based on the US-IEA agreement signed in February 2020 under the Trump administration.
According to SIGAR, the Afghan government was fundamentally unprepared to manage a fight against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) forces.
Due to the ANDSF’s dependency on U.S. military forces, these events destroyed Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) “morale” that eventually led to the fall.
SIGAR stated the reasons for the collapse of the republic government were as follows:
1st Factor: No country or agency had complete ownership of the ANDSF development mission, leading to an uncoordinated approach;
2nd Factor: The length of the U.S. commitment was disconnected from the reality of the time required to build an entire security sector;
3rd Factor: The U.S. created long-term dependencies that would require significant time to overcome, such as providing the ANDSF with advanced equipment they could not sustain and leaving them out of the equipping process;
4th Factor: The U.S. military, driven by political deadlines, struggled to balance winning battles with letting the ANDSF gain experience by fighting on their own;
5th Factor: The U.S. metrics created to measure the development of the ANDSF were unable to effectively measure ANDSF capabilities;
6th Factor: Afghan corruption harmed ANDSF capabilities and readiness;
7th Factor: The U.S. control of the battlespace and of key governance systems restricted Afghan ownership of important military and governance systems;
8th Factor: The U.S. and Afghan governments failed to develop a police force effective at providing justice and responsive to criminal activities that plagued the lives of Afghan citizens.
Latest News
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
The United Nations has announced that 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating equipment in the coming winter.
Aleksandar Bodiroza, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan tweeted Wednesday that, “79 percent of the country’s people do not have access to heating equipment.”
He also said that survival in the bitter winter is an additional challenge to the daily challenges of the Afghan people, and the United Nations Population Fund distributes winter aid packages to vulnerable families.
A few days ago, referring to the humanitarian crisis, Bodiroza said that women and their babies are at great risk due to the sudden loss of medical support.
Recently Abdullah Al Dardari, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Afghanistan, called on the international community to interact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government and said the world has no other way to improve the human and economic situation in Afghanistan except to engage with the ruling authorities in this country.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, Al Dardari emphasized that the world did not have any choice except to engage with Afghans by any means and ways.
“While you see the political situation inside Afghanistan and in the global context regarding Afghanistan, is very difficult; we have to maneuver within all those mind fields but do we have another choice? That’s the question we ask,” said Al Dardari.
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
Chinese city plans 250,000 quarantine beds to fight virus
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
-
Latest News4 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
-
World2 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Sport4 days ago
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
-
Business3 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million