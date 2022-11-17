AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out 3G internet services to Khulam district in Samangan province and officially inaugurated the service at a ceremony on Thursday in the area.

According to AWCC officials, the decision to roll out 3G services in the district was taken based on the needs of local residents.

“We launched the start of high-quality 3G Afghan wireless services in Khulam district with the cooperation of the education head of this district,” said Yafis Saqib, head of AWCC’s Balkh division.

He also emphasized that serious efforts are being made to improve the internet services of AWCC throughout Afghanistan.

The residents of the district meanwhile welcomed the activation of 3G services by AWCC and said that their internet problems will now be resolved.

“We thank Afghan Wireless Company for the decision it has taken in solving people’s problems and we are very happy,” said Obaidullah Azizi, a resident of the district.

Local officials also welcomed the activation of 3G services in the area and said that residents have always needed quality internet services.

“The people of Khulam district needed high-quality internet, and we request Afghan Wireless Company to enable 4G services in the near future,” said Qari Sibghatullah, head of education in the district.