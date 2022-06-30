Bayat Foundation provides aid packages to flood victims in Takhar 

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2022)

In ongoing efforts to help at-risk Afghans, the Bayat Foundation this week provided life-saving aid packages to flood-hit families in Mawara-ye Kokcha area in Takhar province.

Bayat Foundation officials in the northeastern part of the country said Thursday that the aid packages, including flour, rice and oil, were distributed to needy families after a survey was conducted.

The flood victims welcomed the shipment of aid from Bayat Foundation, and called on other organizations and businessmen to help them as soon as possible.

Two people were killed in the recent floods in six districts of Takhar, while hundreds of houses and thousands of acres of land were destroyed and hundreds of livestock lost.

Bayat Foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the country, and continuously helps victims of natural disasters.

Last week, Bayat Foundation also sent three consignments of aid to Paktika and Khost provinces. The aid was distributed to quake-hit victims. Foundation officials say they are determined to provide more assistance to needy families across the country.