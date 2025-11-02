World
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children
Most of the deaths appeared to have been from inhalation of toxic gases, said Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, citing its forensic medical service.
A festive holiday weekend turned tragic for families in northwestern Mexico on Saturday when a deadly blaze engulfed a discount store in the city center of Hermosillo, killing at least 23 people and injuring a dozen.
Mexico is celebrating the Day of the Dead this weekend with colourful festivities in which families honor and remember deceased loved ones.
“I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify the causes of the accident,” Alfonso Durazo, governor of the state of Sonora home to the city, said in a video on social media, adding that children were among the victims.
Most of the deaths appeared to have been from inhalation of toxic gases, said Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, citing its forensic medical service.
“My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X, adding that she had directed support teams to be sent to help victims’ families and the injured.
Sonora’s Red Cross said its 40 staff and 10 ambulances joined in the effort, making six trips to the hospital.
The cause of the fire, now doused, was still unclear, though some media blamed an electrical failure. City officials said the store, part of popular discount chain Waldo’s, was not the target of an attack.
The chief of the city’s firefighters said it was still being investigated whether there was an explosion.
World
Testing US nuclear arsenal is important to national security, Vance says
Testing the U.S. nuclear arsenal is important to ensuring national security, Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday after President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years.
“It’s an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly,” Vance told reporters outside the White House, Reuters reported. “To be clear, we know that it does work properly, but you got to keep on top of it over time, and the president just wants to make sure that we do that.”
World
Israel kills more than 100 in strikes after soldier’s death, says it still backs ceasefire
Israel said on Wednesday it remains committed to the U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza, despite its retaliation for the death of an Israeli soldier with day-long bombardment that Gaza health authorities said killed 104 people.
Even as the military affirmed it still intended to uphold the truce in the Palestinian enclave, it announced it had carried out another airstrike in the north of Gaza where it said weapons had been stored. Medics said two people were killed in that attack, Reuters reported.
The killing of an Israeli soldier in Gaza on Tuesday has triggered the worst escalation there since the ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump came into effect on October 10 after two years of war triggered by deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel.
Israel says the soldier was killed in an attack by gunmen on territory within the “yellow line” where its troops withdrew under the truce. Hamas has rejected the accusation.
Israel described Wednesday’s attack as a targeted strike near Beit Lahia in the north of the strip, where it said weapons had been stored. It said it would continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement while responding firmly to any violation.
“We want to ensure that the goal that President Trump and we agreed on of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza is ultimately achieved,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later on Wednesday during a visit to a military facility in southern Israel where U.S. troops are monitoring the truce.
“There is a real effort here in cooperation, with security being maintained in our own hands,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office.
AIRSTRIKES TARGETED HAMAS COMMANDER, ISRAEL SAYS
In response to the soldier’s death, the military launched what it described as strikes targeting dozens of Hamas militants across the enclave, as well as weapons depots and tunnels belonging to the group.
It named 24 militant targets, including one it described as a Hamas commander who took part in an attack on a kibbutz during the October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel that ignited the war.
The Gaza health ministry said 46 children and 20 women were among the 104 people killed in the airstrikes.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office issued a statement saying Israel’s list of targets was a product of a “systematic campaign of misinformation, forgery, and lies aimed at distorting the truth and covering up its ongoing crimes against civilians.”
In Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip, neighbours said the entire Abu Dalal family had been wiped out in an airstrike that flattened their home overnight.
A boy in a wheelchair wailed as the family’s bodies in white plastic body bags were loaded into the back of a flatbed truck. Crowds followed as the bodies were driven through the streets to a cemetery.
Despite the bombardments, Trump said the ceasefire was not at risk.
“As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back,” he added.
“Nothing is going to jeopardise” the ceasefire, Trump said. “You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.”
He has touted the truce and hostage-prisoner exchange deal as one of the top foreign policy achievements of his second term, and he and his top aides have sought to keep the ceasefire from unravelling.
The latest flare-up has underscored the stumbling blocks to a lasting peace. Key questions of Hamas disarming, further Israeli troop pullbacks and future governance of Gaza remain unresolved.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who has acted as a mediator, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Israeli soldier and subsequent Israeli airstrikes had been “very disappointing and frustrating for us”.
RESIDENTS DESCRIBE NIGHT OF BOMBARDMENT
Displaced Palestinians feared the truce could fall apart.
“The sounds of explosions and planes made us feel as if war had started again,” Ismail Zayda, 40, living in tents in western Gaza City with his 25-member family, told Reuters via a chat app.
Under the accord, Hamas released all living hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees, while Israel pulled back its troops and halted its offensive.
Hamas also agreed to hand over the remains of all dead hostages yet to be recovered, but has said that it will take time to locate and retrieve them. Israel has accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire by stalling in handing over bodies.
World
Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked
“As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back,” he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after Israel launched airstrikes in the enclave, which killed 26 people in response to the killing of an Israeli soldier, Reuters reported.
Israeli planes struck in Gaza on Tuesday after Israel accused the militant group Hamas of violating the ceasefire, the latest violence in the three-week-old deal brokered by Trump.
Gazan health authorities said the strikes killed at least 26 people, including five in a house hit in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, four in a building in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, and five in a car in Khan Younis.
“As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back,” he added.
The Israeli military confirmed the soldier’s death on Wednesday.
“Nothing is going to jeopardize” the ceasefire, Trump said. “You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave.”
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes, which followed a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office saying he had ordered immediate “powerful attacks.”
An Israeli military official said Hamas had violated the ceasefire by carrying out an attack against Israeli forces who were stationed within the so-called ‘yellow line’, the deployment line agreed upon in the ceasefire, read the report.
The U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement went into effect on October 10, halting two years of war triggered by deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations.
“If they (Hamas) are good, they are going to be happy and if they are not good, they are going to be terminated, their lives will be terminated,” Trump said.
“Nobody knows what happened to the Israeli soldier but they say it was sniper fire. And it was retribution for that, and I think they have a right to do that.”
Hamas denied responsibility for the attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, in southern Gaza and said in a statement that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal, Reuters reported.
Afghan envoy in Kyrgyzstan meets Chinese ambassador for talks on cooperation
Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation and regional developments
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan and Pakistan advance plans for Trans-Afghan transport corridor
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked
-
Latest News3 days ago
India says it is ready to support Afghanistan in water projects