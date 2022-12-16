Border clashes will not change Pakistan’s policy of engagement with IEA: Zardari

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2022)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Thursday in New York that the recent border clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Pakistani border forces will not change Islamabad’s policy of engagement with the new government of Afghanistan.

Bhutto was in New York to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 77, a coalition of developing countries within the framework of the United Nations. The meeting is focused on the development and climate issues of the member countries.

In a press conference at the UN headquarters, Bhutto said that the IEA’s policies towards women and border clashes with Pakistan, will not result in a reduction of the level of relations with the Islamic Emirate.

“Not only Pakistan, but also other countries of the world should interact with the Taliban (IEA). We cannot ignore the Taliban; they are part of the reality. However, we must reconsider our interaction, especially in relation to the issue of the Pakistani Taliban and our expectations from them,” said Zardari.

He also said that sanctions on the IEA will not be effective.

He criticized the western countries for trying to change the IEA’s policy towards women and the formation of an inclusive government through economic and banking sanctions.

Bhutto said, “We cannot impose hunger on Afghans to make them believe in empowering women.”

Pakistan’s foreign minister admitted that following the ISIS attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, security conditions are not favorable for the activities of the Pakistani diplomatic delegation in Kabul.

Bhutto said that he had not recalled the Pakistani chief of mission in Kabul to Islamabad, but added that whenever the Taliban addresses Pakistan’s security concerns, he will return to Kabul.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Pakistan has recently summoned the charge d’affaires of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad in connection with the recent border tensions between the two countries and has strongly condemned the border conflicts.

“Pakistan’s strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

“Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end,” the statement added.