Science & Technology
Cartwheel Galaxy’s dusty glory captured by James Webb space telescope
New photos from the James Webb Space Telescope continue to unlock the beauty of the universe in new infrared light and with the latest batch of images, the Cartwheel Galaxy is seen in all its sparkly, dusty glory.
The Cartwheel Galaxy is 500 million light years away. Its 150,000 lightyear diameter is larger than the Milky Way’s 100,000. But it’s a ring galaxy instead of a spiral galaxy, like the others in the photo and our own, the Nerdist reported.
The details are mesmerizing, especially the spokes of the wheel connecting the inner and outer rings.
The interesting shape of the Cartwheel Galaxy is the result of a collision between it and another galaxy. When a small galaxy passes through a larger one, stars rarely collide. But their gravitational pulls disrupt each other and, in this case, affect the structure of the whole galaxy, the Nerdist reported.
In the bright inner ring are clusters of young stars. The outer ring is a star nursery. As it expands and plows through space, new stars begin to form.
Another U.S. spy satellite has taken flight on a mystery mission
A Rocket Lab Electron booster launched the classified NROL-199 spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) from New Zealand on Thursday, two days later than originally planned.
Rocket Lab shut down its webcast shortly after the Electron reached orbit at the request of the NRO.
The NRO builds and operates the United States’ fleet of spy satellites. The agency generally keeps details about those satellites’ activities under wraps, and NROL-199 is no exception; we have only a vague idea of what the spacecraft will be doing in Earth orbit, space.com reported.
“The payload will support the NRO to provide critical information to government agencies and decision makers monitoring international issues,” Rocket Lab wrote in a description of Thursday’s mission, which it called “Antipodean Adventure.”
NROL-199 is a joint effort of the NRO and the Australian Department of Defense.
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall.
US Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 16:45 GMT, but referred questions about “reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location” to China, Reuters reported.
“All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
“Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth.”
Social media users in Malaysia posted videos of what appeared to be rocket debris, Reuters reported.
Aerospace Corp, a government funded nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, said it was reckless to allow the rocket’s entire main-core stage – which weighs 22.5 tons – to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.
Earlier this week, analysts said the rocket body would disintegrate as it plunged through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2,000 km long by about 70 km wide, Reuters reported.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. China said earlier this week it would closely track the debris but said it posed little risk to anyone on the ground.
The Long March 5B blasted off July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.
Fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed on the Ivory Coast in 2020, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, though no injuries were reported.
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Indonesian government has blocked search engine website Yahoo, payments firm Paypal and several gaming websites due to failure to comply with licensing rules, Reuters reported on Saturday.
Registration is required under rules released in late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users, and take down content deemed unlawful or that “disturbs public order.”
Several tech companies had rushed to register in days leading to the deadline, which had been extended until Friday, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Amazon.com Inc.
Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior official at Indonesia’s Communications Ministry, said iwebsites that have been blocked include Yahoo, Paypal and gaming sites like Steam, Dota2, Counter-Strike and EpicGames, among others.
Hashtags like “BlokirKominfo” (block Communication Ministry), Epic Games and Paypal trended on Indonesian Twitter, with many writing messages criticising the government’s move as hurting Indonesia’s online gaming industry and freelance workers who use Paypal.
With an estimated 191 million internet users and a young, social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is a significant market for a host of tech platforms.
