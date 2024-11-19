Connect with us

Latest News

China’s special envoy holds talks on Afghanistan with Pakistani officials

Published

6 hours ago

on

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs Yue Xiaoyong has held talks with senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad where they exchanged views on Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yue met with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Monday and held “detailed consultations” with the Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed the vital role of neighboring countries in the quest for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan’s Express Tribune, Pakistan once again stated that Afghanistan is allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups to use Afghan territory.

The Tribune reported that this was stated during a meeting with Yue, who was told Islamabad has “fresh evidence” of TTP using Afghan territory.

The Tribune reported that Pakistani authorities told the Chinese envoy that it was “time to take a collective stance against the Afghan Taliban (IEA) in order to persuade them to meet the promises they made to the international community.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has however repeatedly rejected accusations of harboring TTP and have said they will not allow any group to use Afghanistan soil to threaten another country.

Yue’s visit came just days after the Russian special envoy Zamir Kabulov visited Islamabad to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan with Pakistani authorities.

Kabulov and Pakistani officials also urged "enhanced" coordination among regional countries for a "peaceful and prosperous" Afghanistan.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghanistan wants relations with countries not opposed to Sharia law: Haqqani

Haqqani stated that the IEA will not allow anyone to violate the religious laws of the country.

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 19, 2024

By

Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants relations with countries around the world which are not opposed to Islamic principles and Sharia law.

Speaking at an event on Monday in Khost province, Haqqani emphasized that the IEA was not against interaction with the world but that it was against colonialism.

Haqqani stated that the IEA will not allow anyone to violate the religious laws of the country.

“If we want relations and interactions, we want them based on principles. As the world interacts with each other, we also want to be a partner in this interaction with the world because our interests and needs depend on trade and other matters,” said Haqqani.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Tahawol: Concerns over tension between Russia-Ukraine reviewed

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 19, 2024

By

Continue Reading

Latest News

Tajikistan trumps Afghanistan 3-1 in football friendly

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2024

By

Afghanistan’s national football team went down 3-1 to Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's only goal was scored by Jamshid Achakzai.

This comes after Afghanistan’s 2-0 loss to Nepal on Saturday, also in Tajikistan.

This was the 8th match between the two nations, bring Tajikistan’s total number of wins against Afghanistan to seven; the 8th having been a draw.

The last time the teams met was in a friendly in June 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!