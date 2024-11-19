China’s special envoy holds talks on Afghanistan with Pakistani officials

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs Yue Xiaoyong has held talks with senior Pakistani officials in Islamabad where they exchanged views on Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yue met with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Monday and held “detailed consultations” with the Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed the vital role of neighboring countries in the quest for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan’s Express Tribune, Pakistan once again stated that Afghanistan is allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups to use Afghan territory.

The Tribune reported that this was stated during a meeting with Yue, who was told Islamabad has “fresh evidence” of TTP using Afghan territory.

The Tribune reported that Pakistani authorities told the Chinese envoy that it was “time to take a collective stance against the Afghan Taliban (IEA) in order to persuade them to meet the promises they made to the international community.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has however repeatedly rejected accusations of harboring TTP and have said they will not allow any group to use Afghanistan soil to threaten another country.

Yue’s visit came just days after the Russian special envoy Zamir Kabulov visited Islamabad to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan with Pakistani authorities.

Kabulov and Pakistani officials also urged "enhanced" coordination among regional countries for a "peaceful and prosperous" Afghanistan.